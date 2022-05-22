Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley to Play for Dragons Today on MLB Rehab Assignment

May 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is expected to begin an MLB injury rehabilitation assignment with the Dayton Dragons today, Sunday, May 22, at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons will play two seven-inning games today against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287, or go to this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

Fraley has appeared in 15 games for the Reds this season. He has played in an additional 97 major league games with the Seattle Mariners and has 10 big league home runs to his credit.

Fraley, 26, was one of four players acquired by the Reds this spring in the deal that sent former Dragon Jesse Winker to Seattle. Dragons starting pitcher Connor Phillips, who struck out 13 batters in his start on Friday (one short of the Dragons club record), was also part of that trade.

Fraley is a product of Louisiana State University.

Today's first game of the doubleheader will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All games are broadcast on radio on WONE 980 AM and the Dragons Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.