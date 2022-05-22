Sky Carp Drop Series Finale to Chiefs

May 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - A sun-splashed crowd of 1,272 watched as the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Beloit Sky Carp 5-1 Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

Each team plated a run in the first inning, with Beloit's coming on an RBI double by Bennett Hostetler. From there, the Chiefs took command of the game, scoring single runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth innings.

Chris Mokma was saddled with the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) in 4 1-3 solid innings of work.

Following the game, kids 12 and under ran the bases and families of all ages passed time by playing catch in the outfield.

The Sky Carp will take Monday off before welcoming in Lansing for another six-game series. Tuesday's game will start at 6:35 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:30. It will be Bride Night at the ballpark, with several local vendors coming out to show their wares for brides to take a gander at.

Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

