TinCaps Game Information: May 20 at Dayton Dragons

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-24) @ Dayton Dragons (17-20)

Saturday, May 20 | 7:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, OH

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Jose Acuña

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Adam Mazur threw 6 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts, but the Dragons won, 2-1.

KEY STATS: TinCaps starters have a 3.59 ERA (3rd lowest in the MWL)... Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.82 ERA (2nd highest)... The team is just 10-7 when leading after 6 innings... The TinCaps are 0-18 in games in which they score 3 runs or less... Fort Wayne is 1-6 in 1-run games.

DOWNS CONNECTION: The younger brother of first base coach Jerry Downs played for the Dragons in 2018. Jeter Downs, an infielder, made his MLB debut with the Red Sox last year and has appeared with the Nationals this year.

JAKOB MARSEE: 18-game on-base streak (longest for a TinCap this year, 2nd longest active in MWL to Beloit's Brady Allen)... In Midwest League, tied for 1st in games (37), 2nd in runs (30), 3rd in walks (32; 19% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (13)... Has swung and missed at just 5% of the pitches he's seen - 4th lowest rate.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect (highest ranked in the Midwest League)... 6-game hitting streak. In 10 games in May, hitting .293... 10th lowest K% in MWL (14%)... Unlucky with a .233 BABIP (10th lowest in MWL).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 11-game on-base streak... In the MWL, ranks 3rd in games (36), 5th in runs (23), 7th in home runs (5), and 8th in RBIs (21).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in games (36), 2nd in home runs (6), 2nd in RBIs (23), 6th in total bases (59), 7th in walks (22), 8th in extra-base hits (14), 8th in SLG (.480), and 9th in runs (22).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among players with at least 60 plate appearances in the MWL this season, has the 6th highest wRC+ (174) - 2nd among catchers to Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing of Great Lakes.

LUCAS DUNN: Last year with the team, hit 4 HR in 81 games, including 1 here @ Dayton on Saturday, July 23.

JUSTIN FARMER: In MWL, 11th highest BB% (15%).

JOSHUA MEARS: Hit 2 homers here on April 10 last year.

RYAN BERGERT: For MWL pitchers with 20+ IP, 2nd lowest AVG against (.153).

NO HITTER: On Tuesday, Jairo Iriarte (6 IP), Alan Mundo (1.2 IP), and Adam Smith (1.1 IP) combined to throw the 3rd no-hitter in Fort Wayne's 30-year franchise history as the TinCaps beat the Dragons, 6-0.

