Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM Start)

May 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 20, 2023lGame # 38

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-24) at Dayton Dragons (17-20)

RH Ryan Bergert (2-1, 2.14) vs. RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.63)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 1. Trey Faltine hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie. Dragons pitchers Julian Aguiar, John Murphy, and Jayvien Sandridge combined to allow just three hits. Blake Dunn and Austin Hendrick each had two hits for Dayton. Murphy faced the minimum seven batters over two and one-third innings of relief to earn the win in his first game with the Dragons. Sandridge allowed a run in the ninth but struck out the final two batters of the game with the tying run at second base to earn his first save.

Current Series (May 16-21): Dayton has won two-of-four games so far in the six-game set. Dayton team stats in the series: .178 batting average; 2.5 runs/game; 2 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 4.00 ERA; 6 errors.

Team Notes

Over the last 16 games, Dragons pitchers have posted a league-best ERA of 3.03 from April 30-May 18. Opponents are batting .196 against the Dragons during those games.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick in May is batting .356 (21 for 59) with one home run, five doubles, six stolen bases.

Michael Trautwein over his last 11 games is batting .333 (11 for 33) with two home runs, one double, one triple, and 5 RBI.

Blake Dunn has been hit by a pitch 13 times this season. No other MWL player has been hit more than seven times.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA by 90 points with a mark of 1.62 (second ranked pitcher is 2.52).

Several other Dragons starting pitchers have posted excellent ERAs on the year, including Jose Acuña (2.63), Hunter Parks (2.93), and Thomas Farr (3.00). Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.13 in just eight innings (two starts).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 21 (1:10 pm): Fort Wayne LH Bodi Rascon (0-2, 5.17) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2023

