All-Around Impressive Win For Tincaps At Dayton

May 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







DAYTON, Ohio -- The TinCaps won for the fourth time in their last six games on Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark, defeating the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 5-1. Fort Wayne impressed in all facets.

On the mound, TinCaps starting pitcher Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) allowed only one run over four innings with five strikeouts. Reliever Ethan Routzahn followed with a career-long four scoreless innings, striking out four. Keegan Collett struck out the side in order in the ninth.

Though the Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second -- and only 1-0 thanks to 'Caps right fielder Joshua Mears (No. 14 Padres prospect) throwing a runner out at the plate -- their lead didn't last that long.

Fort Wayne equalized in the fourth inning. Third baseman Marcos Castañon hit a two-out double and first baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) singled him in.

Then in the sixth, shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 1 Padres prospect) singled to extend his hitting streak to seven games and Castañon crushed an RBI double to right-center field that made it 2-1.

Fort Wayne added insurance in the eighth as Merrill tripled and Martorella produced another run-scoring single. Later in that frame, left fielder Justin Farmer added a two-out RBI single to grow the lead to 4-1.

In the ninth, following a walk drawn by Kervín Pichardo, Castañon hit his third double of the game to plate the second baseman.

Castañon, who's reached base safely in 12 consecutive games, is up to nine doubles on the season -- eighth most in the Midwest League. Meanwhile, among other superlatives, he ranks fourth in RBIs (23) and fifth in hits (37).

One of the only guys he trails in RBIs is Martorella, who now has 25 -- good for second most in the 12-team circuit.

Next Game: Sunday, May 21 @ Dayton Dragons (1:10 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Bodi Rascon

Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Thomas Farr

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.