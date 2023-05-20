Lansing Roster Move: Del Rosario Reinstated from IL

The Lansing Lugnuts (17-20) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Joelvis Del Rosario activated from the Injured List

Joelvis Del Rosario, 22, was the first overall selection in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, selected out of the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization. In his first year in the Oakland Athletics' organization, he started for the Lugnuts on Opening Day and had an 0-1 record and a 4.35 ERA in four starts overall spanning 20 2/3 innings, walking nine, striking out five and limiting Midwest League hitters to a .234 average before being placed on the Injured List on May 6.

The updated Lansing roster has 28 active players and five players on the Injured List.

