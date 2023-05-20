TinCaps Top Dragons 5-1 on Saturday Night

Dayton, Ohio - Fort Wayne's Marcos Castanon collected three doubles and drove in two runs as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Saturday night. Fort Wayne has won three of the first five games in the six-game series that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

A season-high crowd of 9,007 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Mat Nelson walked to start the frame and Ruben Ibarra's single moved Nelson to second. A two-out walk to Blake Dunn loaded the bases, and Edwin Arroyo lined a single to right field to drive in Nelson. Ibarra was thrown out the plate on the same play trying to score from second base on Arroyo's hit.

But the run in the second would be the last Dragons score on the night. Fort Wayne tied the game in the fourth, then took a 2-1 lead with one run in the sixth. The TinCaps added two more in the eighth and another run in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Acuña was outstanding, allowing just one run on three hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out seven. But it was a tough night for the Dragons bullpen. Three different relievers allowed runs, combining to work four innings and give up four runs on six hits. The loss was charged to the second Dayton pitcher, Vin Timpanelli, who tossed two innings and allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Brooks Crawford allowed two runs in an inning of work and Braxton Roxby pitched the ninth inning, allowing a single run.

The Dragons finished with seven hits but they had only one after the fourth inning. Arroyo had two hits including a double with the Dragons only RBI. Austin Callahan had two singles. Mat Nelson had a double and a walk.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-21) host Fort Wayne (14-24) in the series finale on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.00) is scheduled to start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Sunday's game will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 23; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

