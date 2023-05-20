Pitchers Duel Goes South Bend's Way

BELOIT - A variety of man and beast luxuriated in the mid-May sunshine at ABC Supply Stadium and thoroughly enjoyed an entertaining baseball game Saturday afternoon.

Bark at the Park finished with a 3-2 Beloit loss before a terrific crowd of 1,450. It was the fourth loss in five games in the series for Beloit.

The Cubs scored single runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings. The South Bend pitching staff retired the first 17 Beloit hitters of the game in establishing a 2-0 advantage.

The Sky Carp broke up the perfect game when Cubs left fielder Yohendrick Pinango dropped a fly ball with two outs in the sixth inning.

Beloit took advantage of the miscue when Dalvy Rosario and Kahlil Watson both singled in runs to tie the game.

South Bend took the lead for good on a two-out RBI single by David Avitia in the seventh inning, and the Cubs bullpen did the rest.

