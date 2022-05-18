TinCaps Game Information: May 18 vs. West Michigan

Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-20) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (14-20)

Wednesday, May 18 (6:35 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 14 of 66 | Game 35 of 132

LHP Jackson Wolf vs. RHP Keider Montero

TV: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman & Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat West Michigan, 5-4. Matthew Acosta had a home run as part of a 3-hit High-A debut.

BUMP DAY: After rehabbing for the TinCaps on April 28 against Dayton, Blake Snell is set to make his season debut with the Padres tonight in Philadelphia.

WHAT'S BREWING: On Tuesday, in partnership with Fort Wayne's Hop River Brewing, the TinCaps announced their first ever branded beer, "1301 Brewing," which is a play on Parkview Field's address of 1301 Ewing Street. The canned summer lager is only available at the ballpark.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: The TinCaps have a jam-packed series to begin the first of two straight weeks at home. Colts At Bat takes place Thursday with a visit from Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines. The TinCaps will honor the Fort Wayne Daisies and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League on Saturday.

CLOSE LOSSES: The TinCaps are 3-5 in games decided by 1 run, and 5-9 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs. The Tuesday win over West Michigan snapped a three-game losing streak in 1 run contests.

TOUGH SCHEDULE: 27 of Fort Wayne's first 34 games this season have come against teams that have a winning record. The TinCaps went 5-1 at Lansing in their only previous series against a squad with a sub-.500 record... The TinCaps have also played more road games (21) than anyone else in the Midwest League.

BY WAY OF THE K: With a minimum of 25 IP, Ryan Bergert ranks 11th in the MWL in K/9 (11.79), just behind teammate Robert Gasser at 12.46 for the 8thspot and Noel Vela at 11.96 in 9th... With a minimum of 15 IP, reliever Felix Minjarez is 3rd in K/9 (43.3) and 5th in K/9 15.6.

NOEL VELA: Has the lowest ERA (0.34) in Minor League Baseball.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (28) and runs (31), 3rd in triples (3), and 5th in stolen bases (12). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.08) and has the 9th lowest swinging strike % (8.8).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (44), ranks 2nd in OBP (.416), 3rd in AVG (.338), runs (22), and TB (67), 4th in RBIs (26) and 5th in stolen bases (13). He's also 6th in OPS (.931), and 10th in HR (6). Also has the 10th lowest swinging strike % (8.9)... Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 2.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 17 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

RIPKEN REYES: 3rd in the MWL in triples (3) and 9th in HBP (4). Has the 3rd lowest K% (12.8) and the lowest swinging strike % (5.6).

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. The latest is Adrián Martínez, who debuted Tuesday as a starting pitcher for the A's against the Tigers in Detroit. Martínez pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and '19 So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

