Bandits, Dragons Washed out on Wednesday

May 18, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release


Dayton, Ohio - The Quad Cities River Bandits second game of a six-game series with the Dayton Dragons has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a seven-inning doubleheader, with game one scheduled for 5:30pm ET at Day Air Ballpark.

