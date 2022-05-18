Bandits, Dragons Washed out on Wednesday

Dayton, Ohio - The Quad Cities River Bandits second game of a six-game series with the Dayton Dragons has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a seven-inning doubleheader, with game one scheduled for 5:30pm ET at Day Air Ballpark.

