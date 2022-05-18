Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 l Game # 34

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Quad Cities River Bandits (13-21) at Dayton Dragons (22-11)

LH Rylan Kaufman (no record) vs. RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 3.86)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. Quad Cities: Quad Cities 1, Dayton 0.

Welcome Back, Joey: Reds all-star first baseman Joey Votto began an MLB injury rehab assignment with the Dragons Tuesday. Votto appeared in 171 games with the Dragons as a minor league prospect during the 2003-04 seasons. He completed MLB rehab assignments with the Dragons in 2009 (2 G) and 2012 (3 G). Votto, the 2010 NL MVP, is the second Reds player to begin an MLB rehab with the Dragons in 2022. Luis Castillo was the Dragons starting pitcher on April 24.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, three and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Last Game: Tuesday: Quad Cities 8, Dayton 7. The Dragons hit a season-high five home runs including three in the fifth inning to build a 6-1 lead, only to see Quad Cities rally with three runs in the eighth inning and four more in the top of the ninth to take an 8-6 lead. Mat Nelson hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth and the Dragons had runners at first and second with one out but could not get the big hit. Allan Cerda hit two home runs for Dayton; Elly De La Cruz (3-run HR) and Jose Torres had back-to-back home runs in the fifth.

Last Series vs. Lansing: Dayton 3, Lansing 3. The Dragons averaged 5.3 runs per game in the series, batting .256 with 10 home runs and a team ERA of 5.61. They committed three errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are coming off a series at Lansing in which they collected 28 extra base hits, their highest total in a series since the start of six-game sets at the beginning of the 2021 season.

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 17-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

The Dragons are 9-3 in one-run games and 14-4 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dragons starting pitchers have allowed no runs in 13 of the 33 games and only one run in six others.

The Dragons team ERA in their 22 wins is 2.36 (187 IP, 49 ER). Their team ERA in their 11 losses is 7.80 (85.1 IP, 74 ER).

Dayton leads the Midwest League in home runs with 43, seven more than Lansing.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.790), OPS (1.151), extra base hits (22), and runs batted in (30) while ranking tied for first in home runs (11) and fifth in batting average (.320).

McGarry ranks second in all Minor League Baseball (855 qualified hitters) in Isolated Power (measuring extra base hits per at-bat) and slugging pct. (.790).

McGarry has 22 extra base hits in 27 games, an average of .81 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006).

McGarry has hit 11 home runs in 27 games and connected on his 10th on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007).

McGarry has hit safely in his last seven games, batting .414 with nine extra base hits including three home runs.

Joe Boyle has made six starts covering 27.2 innings and has allowed only two runs and only six hits. Boyle leads the league in ERA (0.65) and opponent's batting average (.071). He has allowed only two hits to right-handed batters this season (2 for 48).

Donovan Benoit over his last eight relief appearances: 8.2 IP, 1 R, 5 Sv. (3 H, 4 BB, 12 SO).

Runners in Scoring Position: Elly De La Cruz (.393, 14 RBI in 28 AB) leads the Dragons in batting with men in scoring position followed by Alex McGarry (.360, 13 RBI in 25 AB). Opponents are 1 for 20 against Joe Boyle with runners in scoring position.

The Dragons roster includes 12 players selected in the first five rounds of the draft.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 19 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Charlie Neuweiler (2-3, 5.19) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 6.08)

Friday, May 20 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Noah Murdock (0-0, 5.60) at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.30)

Saturday, May 21 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Christian Roa (0-0, 4.50) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH James Proctor TV: Dayton's CW (26)

