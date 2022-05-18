Four-Run Seventh Carries Loons to Victory

MIDLAND, Mich. - After the Great Lakes Loons scored two runs in the first inning and took a 3-2 lead in the second frame, the Lansing Lugnuts jumped out to a 4-3 advantage in the third frame and kept the Loons' bats quiet.

In innings three through seven Wednesday night at Dow Diamond, Great Lakes scored no runs and mustered just two hits.

The eighth inning changed all that.

The Loons exploded for four runs on three hits in the eighth frame, re-taking the advantage and defeating Lansing, 7-6.

Lansing (15-20) jumped out to an early 2-0 advantage in the first inning. After Austin Beck singled with one-out, Tyler Soderstrom, the No. 1 prospect in the Oakland A's system, homered for the seventh time this season to give the visitors the advantage.

Great Lakes (20-15) followed suit in the bottom of the frame. Jonny DeLuca walked to lead off the frame, and following an out, Jorbit Vivas mashed a longball over the right-center field wall to tie the game at two. It was Vivas's second homer of the season, both of which have come in the last three games.

The Loons, High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, took the lead for the first time in the second inning on no hits in the frame. Right-handed starter Jeff Criswell walked the bases loaded with one out, and Eddys Leonard drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly, and the home side led, 3-2. Criswell ended up walking five batters, a season-high, in 4 1-3 innings of work. He allowed four hits and three earned runs in that time while striking out five.

It didn't take long for the Oakland Athletics-affiliated Lugnuts to respond. In the top of the third inning, Loons starting right-hander Cole Percival got the first two outs of the frame before issuing a walk and a single. Lawrence Butler made him pay, smacking a two-run double that put Lansing back on top, 4-3. Percival ended his day throwing two innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits, with two walks and four strikeouts.

It remained a 4-3 ballgame for three straight innings, thanks to some solid relief work from both teams. Kevin Malisheski tossed two scoreless frames for the Loons, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five. Michael Hobbs (W, 5-0) followed that up with another pair of shutout innings, ceding two hits while collecting three strikeouts. Meanwhile, Criswell and reliefer Diego Granado held the Loons to just two hits in the third through seventh innings. Granado's 1 2-3 innings were perfect.

Finally, the Loons found the offense they needed in the eighth inning. DeLuca drew a one-out base on balls, his third walk of the day. The former Oregon Duck becomes the first Loon to walk three times in one game. Leonard doubled to put two men in scoring position with one-out, and Vivas was intentionally put on to load the bases. Jose Ramos, in just his second game at the High-A level, came through with a two-run single to left field to put Great Lakes ahead, 5-4. Leonel Valera then notched his second hit of the game, an infield single, then got to second on a throwing error. Two more runs scored on the play, and the Loons extended their advantage to a three-run lead. All the damage came against Edward Baram (L, 1-1), though only three of the runs were earned.

The Lugnuts would not go away quietly, though, scoring two more runs in the eighth inning. Jose Hernandez (SV, 7) was called upon for a five-out save, coming in with one out in the eighth. He allowed one inherited runner to score, then struck out the final five batters he faced to secure the win, 7-6. The Loons struck out 18 batters, one shy of a season high, against a Lugnuts team that had previously struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League this season.

The six-game set is now tied at one game apiece, and it continues Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. at Dow Diamond. The Loons start right-hander Emmett Sheehan (0-0, 0.00 ERA), opposing Lansing righty Osvaldo Berrios (1-3, 6.98 ERA). It's College Night at Dow Diamond as well as Thirsty Thursday, presented by J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing: enjoy 50% off draft beer all night long. Tickets are still available at Loons.com. Pregame coverage begins on ESPN 100.9-FM with the Loons On-Deck Circle, driven by Garber Chevrolet Midland, at 5:50 p.m.

