Whitecaps Roll to 9-0 Shutout Win

May 18, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps excelled in all phases, as four pitchers combined to three-hit the Fort Wayne TinCaps as part of a 9-0 landslide Wednesday victory at Parkview Field.

Keider Montero, Elvis Alvarado, Dario Gardea, and Chavez Fernander combined to toss West Michigan's fourth shutout of 2022, allowing no more than a single and only one walk while striking out nine. At the plate, the 'Caps got their leadoff man on base five times and scored on four of the opportunities.

The 'Caps quietly built a 4-0 lead after six innings with single runs in the second, third, fifth, and sixth. A pair of wild pitches plated two runs, while Wenceel Perez enjoyed a 3-for-4 performance with a run-scoring single. In the eighth, Perez put the game out of reach with a two-run single to extend the lead to 6-0, giving the infielder a three-RBI Wednesday. Josh Crouch added a run-scoring single before Trei Cruz blasted his second homer, a two-run shot, to complete the 9-0 blowout, giving the Whitecaps victories in seven of their last ten games.

Montero (2-0) collects his second win in as many starts after striking out four batters in five scoreless, one-hit innings, while TinCaps lefty Jackson Wolf (1-2) gave up three runs in five frames in taking his second defeat. The Whitecaps avoid last place in the Midwest League Eastern Division, improving their record to 14-20, while Fort Wayne falls to 14-21. Montero has received the most run support of any Whitecaps starting pitcher this season at over eight runs per game in his six starts. Colt Keith went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, and Crouch, Malgeri, and Cruz collected a pair of base hits in the victory.

UP NEXT

The West Michigan Whitecaps play the Thursday edition of this six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Jordan Marks gets the start for West Michigan against the Midwest League ERA leader in lefty Noel Vela. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.