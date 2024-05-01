TinCaps Game Information: May 1 at Lake County Captains (Guardians)

May 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-13) @ Lake County Captains (12-9)

Wednesday, May 1 | 12:05 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, Ohio

LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Parker Messick (No. 21 Guardians prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: In a pitchers' duel, Enmanuel Pinales became the first TinCap to work more than 5 innings this season but his 6 scoreless with 7 punchouts went for naught as the 'Caps fell, 1-0, in 10 innings.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs... In all now, the 'Caps have played 8 1-run games (most in the Midwest League), 5 2-run games, and 2 3-run games... The TinCaps have also played in a league-high 4 extra-inning games.

K-INGS: In the MWL, TinCaps pitchers rank 2nd in K/9 (10.7).

BULLPEN ACES: Fort Wayne's relief group is 4th in the MWL in ERA (3.57).

DEFENSE: The TinCaps have only committed 15 errors, the 2nd fewest in the MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in caught stealing % at 28% (the league average is 19%). Ethan Salas ranks 3rd in the circuit having thrown out 6 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 4 runners, which ranks 6th.

ETHAN SALAS: Has the highest BB% on the team (17%), which also ranks 16th in the MWL.

STREAKS: A pair of TinCaps have been getting on-base for over a week straight. Devin Ortiz owns a 14-game on-base streak dating back to April 14 (4th longest active streak in the MWL). Nik McClaughry has reached base in 9 straight contests.

PUT SOME ICE ON IT: Both Nik McClaughry and Nerwilian Cedeño have been hit by 3 pitches, the 6th most in the MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases (10). The speedster swiped 4 bags last series against Great Lakes.

TYLER ROBERTSON: Leads the MWL with 4 sacrifice bunts and ranks 5th in doubles (6).

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: In the MWL, ranks 10th in home runs (3).

UNLUCKY: Nerwilian Cedeño has the 4th lowest batting average on balls in play (BABIP) in the MWL at .200. On average, balls in play go for a hit about 30% of the time. Nik McClaughry has the league's 10th lowest BABIP at .250.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 5 of their first 8 wins this season, including their last 3.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2024

TinCaps Game Information: May 1 at Lake County Captains (Guardians) - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.