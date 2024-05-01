Haynes Shoves and Ortiz Homers Twice, But TinCaps Fall in Ninth

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- After a recent dormant stretch, the TinCaps' offense bounced back Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park, but the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) rallied late to win, 7-6.

Fort Wayne third baseman Devin Ortiz extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a pair of home runs. His solo shot in the fourth inning was the first run scored in a four-run frame by the 'Caps. Consecutive hits from center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 11 Padres prospect), shortstop Nik McClaughry, catcher Anthony Vilar, and second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño eventually gave the TinCaps a 4-0 lead.

In the seventh inning, Fort Wayne (8-14) tacked on two more runs. Ortiz blasted his second homer of the afternoon, and Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) knocked in Cedeño to make it 6-1. Ortiz's four homers and 13 RBIs on the season now lead the club.

On the mound, Jagger Haynes (No. 24 Padres prospect) pitched a gem. The lefty went six innings and only allowed one run. Following after Enmanuel Pinales last night, it marks back-to-back quality starts for 'Caps pitchers.

However, Lake County (13-9) scored three runs in the seventh and three more in the ninth for their second consecutive walk-off win.

Next Games: Thursday, May 2 @ Lake County (4pm)

TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Miguel Cienfuegos

Captains Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Carter Spivey

TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Tyler Morgan

Captains Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Juan Zapata

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

