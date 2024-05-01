Sky Carp Bounce Back for 6-5 Win

May 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp entertained a tremendous Education Day crowd of 1,839 by taking down the River Bandits 6-5 Wednesday afternoon.

Jake Thompson hit a three-run home run, Emmett Olson continued his streak of scoreless baseball and the Sky Carp held off a late rally to even the series at one game each.

Thompson's blast came just after a Yiddi Cappe RBI double and gave the home team a 4-0 lead in the third inning of the game.

After the River Bandits cut the lead in half in the seventh inning, Andrew Fernandez restored the lead to four runs with a two-run blast, his first of the season.

Although the River Bandits rallied for three runs in the eighth inning, the Sky Carp were able to hang on for the win behind Evan Taylor's second save of the season.

Emmett Olson continued his terrific start to the 2024 season as he made his Sky Carp debut. Olson, who pitched 16 scoreless innings for Jupiter to start the year, held the River Bandits scoreless through 5 2-3 innings Wednesday to earn the victory.

GAME NOTABLES

16 different schools were represented at Wednesday's education day, spanning a variety of grade levels.

The Milton High School choir performed the national anthem.

WANT TO GO? WHO: River Bandits at Sky Carp

WHEN: Thursday, 6:35 p.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit.

TICKETS: Available online at www.skycarp.cokm or at the Sky Carp box office which reopens on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on skycarp.com or the Big Radio app.

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MLB.tv.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball .

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.