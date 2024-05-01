Two-Run Homer Does in Chiefs Wednesday
May 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA- The Cedar Rapids Kernels were held to just two hits Wednesday. Of those two hits, one of them left the yard. A two-run homer off the bat of Keoni Cavaco proved to be a decisive blow in a 2-1 win over the Chiefs.
After a lead-off walk in the bottom of the third, Cavaco homered off of Peoria starter Cooper Hjerpe to give the Kernels an early 2-0 advantage. Cedar Rapids later loaded the bases but did no further damage.
Hjerpe, the Cardinals first-round pick in 2022, twirled a 1-2-3 fourth inning before exiting the contest. The southpaw whiffed four Kernels batters. He scattered just the one hit Wednesday, but was tagged with the loss.
Peoria's offense scratched a run in the fifth against right-hander John Klein. After a Brody Moore double, Zach Levenson singled him in with a knock into center. For Levenson, it was his fourth hit and third RBI of the young series. Klein retired the next man he faced to end the inning. He scattered four Chiefs hits over five innings.
As both bullpens traded zeroes, it was Levenson who tried to take center stage in the eighth. Levenson cracked a high fly ball to the wall in left field. Kernels outfielder Misael Urbina timed his jump, leaped at the wall and brought back what would have been a game-tying blast. Alex Iadisernia singled and stole second to keep the Chiefs rally alive but Kernels reliever Kyle Bischoff stranded him at second base.
The Chiefs were set down in order in the ninth to end the contest. Ricardo Velez recorded the save for Cedar Rapids, his fifth of the year. Klein was the winner on Wednesday. He moved to 2-0.
Game three of the series is set for Thursday in Cedar Rapids. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
