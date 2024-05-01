Whitecaps Overcome Another Huge Game by Dayton's Jay Allen II with 10-Inning 13-11 Win Over Dragons

Dayton, Ohio - The West Michigan Whitecaps broke a 9-9 tie with four runs in the top of the 10 th inning and turned back a Dayton comeback effort in the bottom of the 10th as the Whitecaps defeated the Dragons 13-11 on Wednesday night.

A crowd of 7,975 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Dayton's Jay Allen II had a huge game in a losing effort, blasting a pair of home runs with five runs batted in. Allen hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Dragons a brief 9-8 lead before West Michigan scored one run in the top of the ninth to tie the score and eventually send the game to extra innings.

The Dragons battled back from an 8-4 deficit, getting a two-run home run by Hector Rodriguez in the seventh before Allen's homer in the eighth gave the Dragons the lead.

Game Recap:

The Dragons stole a run in the first inning to take an early lead. Sal Stewart walked with two outs and the bases empty, and Stewart advanced from first to third on an infield single by Cam Collier. With a two-strike count on the next hitter, Collier broke early for second base and was hung up, but as the Whitecaps tried to run him down, Stewart sprinted in from third to score the run a few seconds before Collier was tagged out.

The Dragons added two more runs in the third. Leo Balcazar singled to right to start the inning and went to second on an error. With one out, Allen blasted a long two-run home run to left field to make it 3-0. The homer, Allen's fourth of the year, traveled an estimated 423'.

West Michigan started back in the fourth inning, getting a solo home run from Max Anderson that glanced off the glove of leaping right fielder Jay Allen II and hopped over the fence to make it 3-1. In the fifth, Seth Stephenson launched a two-out, three-run home run to left field to give the Whitecaps a 4-3 lead.

The Dragons tied the game in the sixth when Cam Collier singled, went around to third on an error, and scored on Victor Acosta's double to make it 4-4.

But West Michigan benefited from their third home run of the game in the seventh, a three-run shot by Austin Murr off Dragons reliever Brody Jessee to give the Whitecaps a 7-4 lead. They added one more run in the inning to extend their lead to 8-4.

The Dragons responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh when Allen walked and Rodriguez followed with a home run to right field, his fourth of the year, to make it 8-6.

Allen's three-run homer in the eighth, his second homer of the game and fifth of the year, gave Dayton a 9-8 lead.

West Michigan tied the game in the top of the ninth with one run and then scored four in the 10 th to go ahead 13-9.

The Dragons got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 10 th . Leo Balcazar drove in one run with a single and another scored on Victor Acosta's sacrifice fly. But the Dragons rally fell short as West Michigan held on for the win.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Allen, Collier, and Balcazar each had two. Allen's five RBI was a team season high. Allen also stole two bases in the game.

