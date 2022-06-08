TinCaps Game Information: June 8 vs. Lake County

June 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-32) vs. Lake County Captains (27-24)

Wednesday, June 8 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 26 of 66 | Game 53 of 132

LHP Robert Gasser (No. 8 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Aaron Davenport

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Ben Shulman)

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne lost, 3-2, to Lake County in 10 innings - the first extra-innings contest for the TinCaps this season. The game was scoreless through nine due, in part, to a masterful five-inning start from Brandon Komar.

ROBERT GASSER: Ranks 10th in the MWL in K/9 (11.49) and in ground ball rate (44%). Gasser has been very unlucky with an opponent BABIP of .409. He is one of only two pitchers in the MWL with a FIP (Fielding-Independent Pitching) under 4.00 but an ERA above 5.00.

STEP UP TO THE PLATE: In partnership with the Red Cross, Parkview Field will be hosting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 14 (8am-2pm).

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in K/9 (11.24) and narrowly rank second in total strikeouts with 541 to league-leading South Bend's 545.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League (8.6 per game). Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.2 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers are 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % behind only Dayton. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 74 attempted base stealers (35%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 49, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 18, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

BACK ON TRACK: The TinCaps split their most recent series, ending a streak of five straight series losses. It was the first split, or better, for Fort Wayne since the TinCaps trip to Lansing from April 19-24. Better yet, Fort Wayne has won four of its last seven games after a 6-23 stretch from April 26 to May 28.

ROAD TO OMAHA: The NCAA Baseball Tournament underway. There are 6 active TinCaps who played in the NCAA Tournament: starting pitchers Ryan Bergert and Jackson Wolf (West Virginia, 2019); reliever Luke Boyd (Baylor, 2017-19); catcher Anthony Vilar (Miami, 2019, '21); infielder Jack Stronach (UCLA, 2017-19); and utility man Lucas Dunn (Louisville, 2018-19)... This year, Dunn's alma mater has advanced to the Super Regional round, along with manager Brian Esposito's UConn Huskies. Vilar's Hurricanes also made the tourney.

TRIPLE PLAY: The TinCaps won Friday, despite running into a triple play in the top of the 9th when 3 runners were tagged out on a Matthew Acosta single with runners at first and second... Coincidentally, the last time the 'Caps had hit into a triple play was also against the Loons. That happened at Parkview Field on May 29, 2011. Great Lakes center fielder Joc Pederson (a fantasy football player who's since become an MLB All-Star and 2-time World Series winner) caught a line drive and threw to second base to double-off another future major leaguer, Rymer Liriano. Yet another budding big leaguer, Rico Noel, tried to tag from third, but was thrown out at the plate... Also of note, the Loons' left fielder that game was Preston Mattingly (son of Don), who last fall was hired by the Phillies to be their Director of Player Development, after previously working for the Padres... Meanwhile, the only triple play Fort Wayne has turned, incredibly, occurred in the franchise's first ever game on April 10, 1993, at Waterloo.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.