Blood Drive at Parkview Field on June 14 with American Red Cross

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Many people want to give back to the community but may not have a lot of time to volunteer. In only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help save lives and feel instant gratification.

The community is invited to give back and help save lives by donating blood at the Step Up to the Plate Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkview Field.

Participating donors will receive a Red Cross t-shirt and a voucher for a free admission ticket to any 2022 home game, excluding July 4th.

"Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers," said Zak Bernath, biomed account manager with the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation."

"Our TinCaps fans love this community and always step up to help others in need," said Mike Nutter, president of the Fort Wayne TinCaps. "We are glad to roll up our sleeves for this amazing cause."

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

