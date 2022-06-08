Kennie Taylor Promoted to Wichita
June 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids outfielder Kennie Taylor has been promoted to the Wichita Wind Surge. With the transaction, the Kernels active roster stands at 28 players.
Taylor is 4-for-11 with a home run and two RBI since returning to Cedar Rapids on May 30, collecting a hit in each of his three games played with the Kernels. Across 26 games this season between CR and Wichita, Taylor has scored 10 runs and driven in three.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2022
- TinCaps Game Information: June 8 vs. Lake County - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kennie Taylor Promoted to Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes - Dayton Dragons
- Blood Drive at Parkview Field on June 14 with American Red Cross - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dock Spiders, Green & Gold Softball, WIAA Tournament happening during Rattlers road trip - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.