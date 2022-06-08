Kennie Taylor Promoted to Wichita

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids outfielder Kennie Taylor has been promoted to the Wichita Wind Surge. With the transaction, the Kernels active roster stands at 28 players.

Taylor is 4-for-11 with a home run and two RBI since returning to Cedar Rapids on May 30, collecting a hit in each of his three games played with the Kernels. Across 26 games this season between CR and Wichita, Taylor has scored 10 runs and driven in three.

