Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the second game of a six-game series.

Streaks: The Dragons have won five in a row, one short of their season high for consecutive wins. They are 11-3 over their last 14 games.

Best Ever: The Dragons record of 36-15 is the best in franchise history through the first 51 games of a season. The previous best over the first 51 games was 33-18 in 2007.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, eight and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes with 15 games to play in the first half season. The final day of the first half is June 23. The Dragons "magic number" is seven to eliminate Great Lakes and seven to eliminate Lake County.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 14, Great Lakes 8. Elly De La Cruz drove in a team season-high five runs with a home run, triple, and single while Austin Hendrick had a homer and two doubles to lead a 13-hit attack. Garrett Wolforth also added a home run and single. The Dragons run total was their highest in a game in 2022. Starting pitcher Joe Boyle allowed just one run in five innings for the win.

Reds Organizational Awards: Dragons outfielder Rece Hinds has been named Reds Minor League Player of the Month for May while Joe Boyle has been named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month. Boyle was also named the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Month for May.

Team Notes

The Dragons 36-15 (.706) record is second best of all Minor League Baseball (Myrtle Beach of the Carolina League is 37-15).

Dayton leads the MWL in home runs with 61, three more than Quad Cities. The Dragons also lead the league in slugging percentage (.427).

Dragons starting pitchers have a full-season ERA of 3.23 to rank second in the MWL.

The Dragons have completed nine series, winning eight and splitting one.

Player Notes

Elly De La Cruz has a 13-game hitting streak, batting .375 with five home runs and 12 extra base hits. De La Cruz is now tied for first in the MWL in extra base hits (26), second in slugging percentage (.602), tied for third in home runs (11), and tied for second in RBI (37).

Alex McGarry has 24 extra base hits in 38 games, an average of .63 extra base hits per game. Elly De La Cruz has 26 extra base hits in 44 games (.59 per game). Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006).

Joe Boyle leads the MWL in earned run average (0.84) and opponent's batting average (.075).

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 72. Since April 28, Phillips has made six starts, posting a 1.54 ERA (35 IP, 18 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 51 SO).

Garrett Wolforth is batting .412 in five games on the homestand, going 7 for 17 with two home runs, a double, and a triple.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 9 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Nick Nastrini (0-2, 5.52) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 5.40)

Friday, June 10 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes LH Lael Lockhart (1-0, 2.29) at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (3-2, 2.57)

Saturday, June 11 (7:09 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Kyle Hurt (4-1, 3.04) at Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-1, 3.94)

Sunday, June 12 (1:09 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams (1-3, 3.56) at Dayton RH James Proctor (4-2, 4.54)

