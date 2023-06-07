TinCaps Game Information: June 7 at Quad Cities River Bandits

Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-29) @ Quad Cities River Bandits (27-25)

Wednesday, June 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Modern Woodmen Park | Davenport, IA

RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Mason Barnett (No. 17 Royals prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps overcame a 3-0 deficit to win on the road, 6-3, against Quad Cities on Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park. The 'Caps have won two in a row and are 9-5 over their last 14.

HAWKEYE HOMECOMING: Starting pitcher Adam Mazur was the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year at Iowa... Manager Jonny Mathews is from Centerville, Iowa, about 3 hours southwest of here. He's a former Hawkeyes grad assistant and also played and coached at Indian Hills.

BACK AGAIN: The TinCaps last played in Davenport May 7-9, 2018. The 'Caps hosted the River Bandits in '19 and last year, while the teams didn't meet in 2021. (There was no 2020 season.) The following 8 players appeared in that series for the TinCaps and have since reached the big leagues: pitcher Mason Thompson, infielder Gabriel Arias, catcher Luis Campusano, outfielder Jack Suwinski, then-infielder Esteury Ruiz, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, pitcher Tom Cosgrove, and pitcher Adrián Martinez. Current manager Jonny Mathews was the hitting coach.

5 MILLION FANS COUNTDOWN: The TinCaps project to welcome their 5,000,000th fan to Parkview Field next week on Thursday, June 15 vs. the Dayton Dragons.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,461 fans per game so far this year across 29 openings, including 3 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 2nd in the Midwest League to Dayton, and 3rd overall out of 30 High-A clubs (Greenville, South Atlantic League, is 2nd). Parkview Field is also out-drawing 18 Double-A ballparks and 6 in Triple-A.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.30).

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 9 of their last 14 games... They're 2-0-1 over their last 3 series. They went 15-11 in May... Fort Wayne has also won 3 games in a row on the road.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their -1 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 26-26 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In games decided by 1 or 2 runs, the 'Caps are 6-15.

ADAM MAZUR: Among MWL pitchers who've worked 30+ innings this year: has the 2nd-lowest ERA (1.45), behind only Thursday's starter, Ryan Bergert (1.42)... has the fewest number of walks among pitchers with the same qualifications (5 BB in 31 IP, 4.2% BB%)... ranks 7th in K/BB (4.4), 2nd in WHIP (0.90) and is 1 of 4 starting pitchers yet to allow a HR.

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the MWL to appear in every game so far this year... had an 18-game on-base streak in May... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (40), 2nd in walks (38; 17% BB%), and 5th in SB (17)... 8th best BB/K (0.86).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... had a 6-game hitting streak snapped Saturday... Last week, went 9-for-25 (.360)... Since May 5, 4th in the MWL in average (.327)... For the season, 8th lowest K% (14%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak in May... 12 doubles are 4th most in the MWL.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (51), 2nd in RBIs (35), 5th in 2B (12), 6th in SLG (.472), BB (32, 15% BB%) and R (30), 7th in HR (7) and OPS (.853), H (49)... 7th in wRC+ (145)... 7th in wOBA (.393) and BB/K (0.91)... 8th in ISO (.200).

VS. ELLY: Yesterday, the Reds called up top prospect Elly De La Cruz from Triple-A Louisville. De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks in his debut. He opened up last season with Dayton against the TinCaps. Between 2 April games in Dayton and 5 more April/May games at Parkview Field, De La Cruz was held in check, going 6-for-30 (.200) with 11 strikeouts to 2 walks. Of his 6 hits, 1 was a double. He played 5 at shortstop and 1 at third base.

