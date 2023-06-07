Dayton Quiets the Cedar Rapids' Bats, Beats Kernels for Second Straight Night, 2-1

June 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Dayton, OH - Edwin Arroyo's first inning two-run home run was the only offense Dayton needed Wednesday night, as the Dragons' pitching staff did not allow an earned run on just four hits to take down Cedar Rapids 2-1 at Day Air Ballpark.

After a scoreless top of the first inning, Tyler Callahan drew a walk to begin the night for the Dayton offense, and two batters later, Arroyo blasted his fifth home run of the season over the right field wall to put the Dragons ahead 2-0.

Cedar Rapids got that run back in the top of the second inning on a crazy play that netted a run. With runners on first and second and one out, Andrew Cossetti struck a sharp line drive that was dropped at second base by Wendell Marrero. Marrero then tried to recover and flipped to second for a double play, Jose Salas was forced out at second base, and the throw back to first base was not in time to get out Cossetti, the first baseman, Ruben Ibarra then tried to get out Misael Urbina at third base, but tossed it away allowing Urbina to score and make it 2-1 Dayton.

From their pitching took it the rest of the way. Mike Paredes made his second start of the season for Cedar Rapids and went a season-long four innings allowing only those two runs on three hits while picking up three strikeouts.

After four innings, Jordan Carr came out of the bullpen and put together his best outing of the season going the rest of the way. Carr tossed 1-2-3 innings in the fifth, sixth and seventh and allowed just one base runner in the eighth on a dropped third strike. Carr finished his night going four scoreless innings, strikeout out seven while not allowing a hit.

On the other side, former Twins first round pick Chase Petty got the start for Dayton and went four innings allowing just the one unearned run while picking up a pair of strikeouts.

Cedar Rapids has its best chance to tie up the game in the top of the eighth inning. A single and a walk put two runners on with just one out, but a strikeout and a flyout got the Dragons out of the frame and preserved the 2-1 advantage, which would be the final.

Cedar Rapids falls to 29-24 with the loss, while the win for Dayton (28-25) is its fifth in a row. Cory Lewis tries to get the Kernels back on track in his CR debut tomorrow at 6:05 opposite Javi Rivera.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.