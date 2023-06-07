Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM Game)

Wednesday, June 7, 2023lGame # 53

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (29-23) at Dayton Dragons (27-25)

RH Mike Parades (2-0, 2.11) vs. RH Chase Petty (0-0, 0.56)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the second game of a six-game series.

Key Roster Changes: Outfielder Blake Dunn has been promoted to Double-A Chattanooga. Dunn ranked in the top five in the MWL in home runs, runs, stolen bases, OPS, and on-base percentage. Catcher Michael Trautwein has also been promoted to Chattanooga.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 6, Cedar Rapids 1 (5 innings). Tyler Callihan hit two home runs as the Dragons won the series opener (shortened by rain to five innings). Dayton built a 5-0 lead over the first two innings, getting homers by Callihan in both frames.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won four straight games. They are 10-2 over their last 12 games. Over those 12 games, Dragons pitchers have a team ERA of 2.08, by far the best in the league. The Dragons have averaged 4.8 runs per game during the 12 games (57 runs scored).

The Dragons are 20-12 (.625) since April 30, the second best record in the MWL during that time frame.

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 2.91, best in the league. Their full season ERA of 3.45 now ranks second in the circuit.

The Dragons batted .279 in the six-game set vs. West Michigan ending Sunday, their best batting average in a series this season. Their run total in the series (34) tied for second most in a series in 2023, and their number of extra base hits (20) was second.

Player Notes

In the last two games, a Dragons hitter has had multi-home runs. Mat Nelson hit two on Sunday and Tyler Callihan had two on Tuesday.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar has been named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (2.03) and opponent batting average (.154).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs on the year. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.56 in just 16 innings (four starts). Jose Acuña (2.40), Thomas Farr (3.20), and Hunter Parks (3.28) also have strong ERAs.

Edwin Arroyo has a six-game hitting streak, going 12 for 23 (.522) with one home run, one triple, and two doubles.

Justice Thompson over his last 14 games is batting .333 with two home runs, seven extra base hits, and 10 RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 8 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Cory Lewis (no record) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.06)

Friday, June 9 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Marco Raya (0-0, 2.61) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 2.03)

Saturday, June 10 (7:10 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Zebby Matthews (0-0, 1.50) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (3-0, 2.40)

Sunday, June 11 (1:10 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-2, 3.20)

