Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game New Fan Experiences

DAYTON, OHIO - Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health and powered by Clear Vision, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Led by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Logan Wilson, the "Celebrity Softball Game" will act as a team builder for the 2022 AFC Champions before they break for Training Camp. Planning to attend with Wilson will be head coach Zac Taylor and captain Sam Hubbard, defensive end for the Bengals, among other teammates and coaches on the list below. Fans can find a full list of players at loganwilsonsoftball.com.

Logan Wilson

Coach Taylor

Sam Hubbard

Germaine Pratt

BJ Hill

Giovani Bernard

DJ Reader

Mike Hilton

Cam Taylor-Britt

Trayveon Williams

Trey Hendrickson

Ted Karras

Dax Hill

The 2023 event will feature a home run derby at 6:00 PM, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 7:30 PM. Gates will open to the public at 5:00 PM with a pre-event party on the Day Air Ballpark plaza, in the heart of the Water Street District, at 4:00 PM presented by Kettering Health.

Fans attending can expect a great atmosphere with live on-field interviews, interactions with Bengals players in attendance, and fun between innings. New fan experiences are available for fans with tickets to Wednesday's event to win including meet & greet, honorary coaches, team photo, and the "ultimate fan package".

Meet & Greet

One photo with Logan Wilson.

Home Team Assistant Coach

Help coach the "home team".

Hang out in the dugout during the game.

Receive a game day t-shirt.

Join Logan Wilson and friends for a group photo at the end of the game.

Away Team Assistant Coach

Help coach the "away team".

Hang out in the dugout during the game.

Receive a game day t-shirt.

Join Logan Wilson and friends for a group photo at the end of the game.

Ultimate Fan Package 2x

Honorary member of Logan Wilson's softball team.

Have your name announced as an honorary member of Logan Wilson's softball team.

Picture on Dragons Vision.

Hang out in the designated "Ultimate Fan Area" on the field.

Join Logan Wilson and friends for a team photo.

Welcome players on the field.

Team Photo

Join Logan Wilson and friends for a team photo.

The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS. Fans can support "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation" by bidding on great raffle prizes during the event.

Tickets are on sale with prices ranging from $25 to $60. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.loganwilsonsoftball.com. Fans may purchase parking at daytondragons.com/directions.

