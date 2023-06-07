June 11 Loons Play Ball Youth Clinic Sold Out

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce that due to overwhelming demand, the free Play Ball Youth Clinic scheduled for Sunday, June 11, at Dow Diamond has reached its capacity and registration for the clinic is now officially full. Great seats are still available for the Loons 1:05 P.M. game against the Lake County Captains scheduled that day.

The game marks the final time the Loons play the Lake County Captains this season, and includes Kids Eat Free with children 12 and under receiving a free kid's meal, and following the game, Kids Run the Bases presented by EGLE. The Game also features Lou E. Loon's Kids Club Takeover with inflatables and games on the concourse during the game presented by MyMichigan Health. Lou E's Kids Club is free and registration will be available at Guest Services during the game.

The Loons are in first place in the Midwest League's Eastern Division with a 36-16 record, and hold an eight-game lead over the West Michigan White Caps due in part to winning ten straight games May 24 to June 3, tying a franchise record for consecutive wins.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

