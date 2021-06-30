TinCaps Game Information: June 30 vs. Great Lakes

June 30, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-25) vs. Great Lakes Loons (25-24)

Wednesday, June 30 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Games 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 25 of 60 | Game 49 of 120

RHP Moises Lugo (2.79 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Boyer (2.25 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Loons, 6-5, in 11 innings. Fort Wayne walked off for the second time this season, as Seamus Curran drew a bases-loaded walk.

FUTURES GAME: A pair of former TinCaps will represent the Padres in MLB's Futures Game in Denver on July 11 - catcher Luis Campusano (2018) and shortstop CJ Abrams (2019). Campusano is currently with Triple-A El Paso, while Abrams is up at Double-A San Antonio.

RIVALRY: This matchup features the High-A affiliates of the Padres and Dodgers, who are vying for supremacy in the National League West. Entering tonight, the San Francisco Giants (50-29) lead the division, with the Dodgers (49-31) 1.5 back, and the Padres (48-33) 3 behind San Francisco. Last week, San Diego swept LA in a 3-game series. For the season, the Pads are 7-3 against their rival. This is the first series of the year between the TinCaps and Loons.

LU-GO: Moises Lugo has been one of the best pitchers in the HAC in 2021. Opponents are hitting just .165 against him. That's the lowest AVG against in the league and 7th lowest in all of MiLB. His 2.79 ERA also ranks 6th in the HAC while his 1.06 WHIP is 7th. Lugo has struck out 28% of the batters he's faced the 7th highest K% in the league.

MELLY ON FIRE: Infielder Kelvin Melean has reached base in 10 consecutive games. During the stretch, he's slashing .368 / .467 / .632 (1.098 OPS) with 2 homers and 12 RBIs (2nd most in the HAC in this range). Melean has 6 walks and only 5 strikeouts. In his first 27 games of the season he drew 4 walks with 23 Ks. Tonight is his second game as a TinCap in the leadoff spot.

WALK & RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC in walks (27) and 10th in stolen bases (14).

RUIZ IN RANKINGS: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 3rd in the HAC in RBIs (37) and 4th in home runs (10).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 19. That ranks 3rd in all of MiLB. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 97 (2 per game).

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: After a tough May, infielder Justin Lopez has been outstanding in June. Lopez is slashing .288 / .366 / .425 (.790) in 20 games this month with 2 homers and 15 RBIs.

PATIENT APPROACH: Despite having the 3rd youngest lineup in the league by average age, the TinCaps rank 2nd in walks drawn (averaging 4 per game). Individually, Seamus Curran has the highest walk rate on the team, drawing a free pass in 22% of his plate appearances. He's drawn 17 walks in 18 games played. This is a big jump after he walked at a 9% clip in 2019 at the Low-A level.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .250 / .358 / .389 (.747 OPS) in 24 games at Parkview Field, where they're 13-11. That's the 2nd best home OBP in the HAC, behind only Wisconsin.

