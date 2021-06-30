Nuts Tally Eight Again to Top Dragons

LANSING, MI - Seth Shuman turned in another gem and Lester Madden, Jr., lined a two-run single in a pivotal five-run sixth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts (23-27) to an 8-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons (28-21) on Wednesday evening at Jackson® Field™.

After scoring only 12 runs in six games at Cedar Rapids, the Lugnuts have opened up their series with Dayton with eight runs in each of the first two games.

Shuman, the Lugnuts' Opening Day starter, set the tone with five strong innings, limiting the Dragons to five hits and one run - a fourth-inning Victor Ruiz sacrifice fly - while striking out two and walking none.

The Nuts quickly tied the score in the fifth on a Lazaro Armenteros RBI infield single before seizing control in the sixth.

Facing reliever Jake Gilbert, Drew Millas walked, William Simoneit singled, a passed ball moved both runners up, and a wild pitch brought in Millas for a 2-1 lead. Jordan Díaz and Shane Selman followed with walks of their own, loading the bases and knocking out Gilbert. In came Spencer Stockton, who retired Cobie Vance on a foulout but hit Elvis Peralta, Jr., with a pitch to force in Simoneit. Madden, Jr., followed with a single to right-center, bringing in Díaz and Selman to put the Lugnuts up 5-1. Stockton wrapped up the rally with another run-scoring wild pitch, letting Peralta dart home.

Dayton crept closer with solo tallies in the seventh and eighth, but Selman led off the home eighth with a triple, Vance singled him in, and Armenteros doubled home Vance to provide insurance.

Brock Whittlesey tossed two innings in relief, allowing two hits and one run with one strikeout. Brandon Withers struck out one while allowing one hit, two walks and one run. Charles Hall then recorded the final five outs in perfect fashion, needing only 10 pitches in the process and striking out Jacob Hurtubise to end the game.

The Lugnuts' offense was led for a second straight day by Selman, who went 2-for-3 with a single, triple, walk and two runs scored.

Lansing right-hander Richard Guasch (2.88 ERA) starts on Thursday night, a Labatt Blue Thirsty Thursday with $2 domestics and $4 craft drafts, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Dayton counters with right-hander Carson Spiers (4.71). To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

