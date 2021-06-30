Captains-Cubs Postponed Due to a Local Power Outage

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains have announced Wednesday's game against the South Bend Cubs has been postponed due to a local power outage.

The game will be made up on Saturday, July 3 as part of a doubleheader. First pitch for Game One is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Classic Park.

Tickets for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for tickets to any regular season 2021 Captains home game, subject to availability. Wednesday's tickets are valid for both games.

