Jonathan Cheshire Moved to Injured List

June 30, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cheshire has been placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to June 29 due to a right forearm strain. This roster move is announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Cheshire is 3-3 with a 4.41 earned run average in 13 relief outings over two stints with Cedar Rapids in 2021. The Cypress, Texas native, who has also been with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints and the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge this season, opened June on a scoreless streak of 7.2 innings pitched for the Kernels. He was signed by the Minnesota Twins as a minor-league free agent July 26, 2019. Cheshire previously saw action with the Somerset Patriots and the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

This transaction leaves the Kernels with 25 active players on the roster along with seven individuals on the injured list and one man on the restricted list.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Modern Woodmen Park as Cedar Rapids continues a six-game series at the Quad Cities River Bandits. Kernels right-hander Ben Gross (2-0, 2.78) and River Bandits right-hander Zach Haake (4-1, 3.83) are Wednesday's probable pitchers, and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast the contest on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next homestand Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, July 11. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

