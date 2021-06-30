Tell Your Representative to Support the Captains

Dear Captains fans:

The COVID-19 pandemic hit us and other minor league baseball teams hard. We went more than 20 months without playing a single game, and while we are excited to be playing ball this season, we are still reeling from the impact of the pandemic. We are fighting to survive, and we need your help! Members of Congress from both parties in the House and Senate have introduced legislation to help keep minor league baseball alive.

Please take 1 minute to ask your representatives in Congress to SUPPORT the Minor League Baseball Relief Act. We truly appreciate your support of Captains baseball. We know that your support now, more than ever, will ensure the Captains will be around for decades to come. All you have to do is visit https://minorleaguebaseballrelief.com/, type in your name and address, and a letter will be sent to your Members of Congress asking them to cosponsor this critical legislation. Please help save the Captains!

Thank you for your support!

Sincerely,

Your Lake County Captains

