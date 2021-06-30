Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 l Game # 49

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (28-20) at Lansing Lugnuts (22-27)

LH Jacques Pucheu (2-0, 5.48) vs. RH Seth Shuman (1-2, 1.86)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 10, Lansing 8. Eric Yang and Juan Martinez each hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Dragons to a series-opening win. Lansing battled back from a 10-5 deficit through seven innings and trailed 10-8 when they loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth. John Ghyzel, who had issued three walks in the inning, recorded the last two outs for the save. Dayton had 13 hits.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is batting .351 over his last 23 games, raising his average from .207 to .315. Urbaez is two plate appearances short of qualifying for the batting lead and would currently rank second in the league.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .351 over his last 11 games to raise his average from .280 to .299. His on-base percentage over his last 11 games is .489.

James Free is batting .308 over his last 12 games since May 26, raising his average from .091 to .230.

Alex McGarry has hit safely in four straight games (7-16, .438, 3 doubles, .625 slugging percentage).

Andy Fisher over his last five appearances has tossed 11 innings, allowing just one run on seven hits with 18 strikeouts.

Pedro Garcia over his last six ppearances has tossed nine innings, allowing just one run while going 3-0.

Spencer Stockton since moving to the bullpen on June 17 has allowed just one run in six innings.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 12-6 over their last 18 games.

The Dragons are 8-1 in series openers and have won the last seven. Their only loss came in the second series of the year vs. Lansing.

Dayton is in first place, three games ahead of Lake County in the High-A Central League East Division.

HITTING: The Dragons have collected 28 hits over their last two games, batting .341 as a team...The Dragons have reached double-figures in runs in two of their last three games...The Dragons stole four bases last night at Lansing after being completely shutout in the base stealing department in the six-game series at West Michigan. The Dragons had ranked as a top-10 team in Minor League Baseball in stolen bases virtually all season prior to the West Michigan series.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., July 1 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.71) at Lansing RH Richard Guasch (1-3, 2.88)

Fri., July 2 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-2, 4.10) at Lansing RH Jack Cushing (no record)

Sat., July 3 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.70) at Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (1-4, 5.80)

Sun., July 4 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-4, 3.40) at Lansing RH Colin Peluse (2-2, 5.15)

