TinCaps Game Information: June 23 at South Bend

Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-23) @ South Bend Cubs (18-24)

Wednesday, June 23 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Games 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 20 of 60 | Game 43 of 120

RHP Gabe Mosser (5.66 ERA) vs. RHP Max Bain (5.79 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps overcame a 6-0 deficit to beat the Cubs, 7-6. After South Bend scored 6 runs in the third, Fort Wayne rallied with 5 in the fifth, 1 in the sixth to tie it, and another in the eighth to go ahead.

BIGGEST ROAD COMEBACK SINCE: The TinCaps last overcame a 6-run road deficit to win on June 1, 2018, at Great Lakes. Fort Wayne trailed 6-0 after 2 innings in that game before rallying. That comeback was sparked in part by a 3-run homer by Tirso Ornelas. Current TinCaps Justin Lopez and Luis Almanzar were also in the lineup that night. Meanwhile, the 'Caps rallied from an 11-3 deficit on July 18, 2019, at Parkview Field against Peoria.

TAKE A WALK: The TinCaps tied a season high by drawing 11 walks Tuesday. Fort Wayne also drew 11 walks in an Opening Day win over West Michigan. For the season, the 'Caps have averaged 4 walks drawn per game, the 3rd most in the 12-team High-A Central (behind WIS & CR). The TinCaps also have the 3rd youngest lineup in the league with an average age of 22.1 years old (league average: 22.5)... Jawuan Harris matched a career-high with 3 walks last night. For the season, his 16% BB% is 9th highest in the HAC.

260 TO THE SHOW: The Padres called up right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Thompson is the 196th player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to reach the big leagues, and the 50th to appear this season. Thompson made 7 starts for the 'Caps in 2017 and then 20 starts, plus 2 relief appearances, in 2018.

HOMZA HITS: Catcher Jonny Homza has been one of the best hitters in the HAC this season. He ranks 4th in doubles (11), 6th in extra-base hits (18), 7th in OBP (.403), 7th in runs (31), and 8th in OPS (.910). Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) is a stat that estimates a player's offensive contributions in terms of total runs, combining a player's ability to get on base with their ability to hit for extra bases, adjusted for important external factors like ballpark. A wRC+ of 100 is league average. Homza has a wRC+ of 150 - 4th highest in the league.

POWER BAT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 5th in the HAC in home runs (9) and RBIs (30).

DOUBLE MACHINE: As a team, the 'Caps lead the HAC with 86 doubles. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league with 17, which is also top 5 in all of MiLB.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .253 / .360 / .396 (.756 OPS) in 23 games at Parkview Field. That's the best home OBP in the HAC. But on the road, Fort Wayne is slashing .202 / .304 / .314 (.618 OPS). That's the lowest away average. The 'Caps are 12-11 at home, but 7-12 on the road.

CLOSER: Righty reliever Carter Loewen leads the HAC with 6 saves.

ELITE ELLIOTT: High-A Central's Pitcher of the Month in May, Ethan Elliott, has been the best pitcher in the league this season, continuing into June. He leads the league in strikeouts (62) and ranks 2nd in ERA (2.17) and WHIP (0.88).

LIGHTS OUT LUGO: In the HAC, Moises Lugo has the 2nd lowest AVG against (.182), 9th lowest ERA (3.12), and 9th lowest WHIP (1.07).

