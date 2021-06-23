Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview June 22-27

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-23)

Miles from South Bend: 90

Affiliation: San Diego Padres

Stadium: Parkview Field

South Bend vs Fort Wayne...

Since Becoming a Cubs Affiliate: 42-47

Since 2005: 136-128

Last Meeting (May 25-30, 2021): 3-3 Series Split

5/25: South Bend 12, Fort Wayne 10

5/26: South Bend 5, Fort Wayne 3

5/27: Fort Wayne 4, South Bend 3

5/28: Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 0

5/29: Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 1

5/30: South Bend 12, Fort Wayne 2

For a second time this season, the South Bend Cubs play host to the Fort Wayne TinCaps for a six-game set, after finishing off the first month of the season against the other Indiana team in the High-A Central. The Cubs took the first two games, each by a two-run margin, scored just one run in the next two to even up the series before finishing off the series with one of their best all-around games of the season. South Bend looks to pick up where they left off against the Tin Caps, winning by their largest margin of victory of the season in the series finale.

The San Diego Padres High-A Affiliate currently sit in last place in the High-A Central East Division with a record of 18-23, coming off a 4-2 series defeat at the hands of the division-leading Dayton Dragons.

Tin Caps to Watch...

Agustin Ruiz, OF: No hitter has been better for Fort Wayne this season than Agustin Ruiz, and he started his hot hitting the last time Fort Wayne came to Four Winds Field. In five games against South Bend, Ruiz hit 7-21 with two home runs and six RBIs, including a 3-3 game where he drove in all but one of the runs scored by the TinCaps. Ruiz has established himself as one of the best in the league at driving in runs throughout the season, currently fifth in the High-A Central with nine home runs and tied for third with thirty RBIs.

Ethan Elliot, LHP: Starting pitching has been a high point for the TinCaps, who have otherwise sat in last place in the East Division for most of the season. Ethan Elliot is a big reason why. Lefthander is playing his first full season of professional baseball and showing no signs of jitters, leading the league in innings pitched, strikeouts, and is second in the High-A Central with a 2.17 ERA. He allowed just two hits in five innings and earned the win against South Bend in Fort Wayne's 6-0 shutout victory. He is scheduled to throw Saturday in this series.

Matt Waldron, RHP: There are just six qualified pitchers with an ERA under three in the High-A Central this season, two are on Fort Wayne, and they will combine to throw half the games against South Bend this series. Matt Waldron will bookend this series for the TinCaps, sporting the league's fifth best ERA at 2.74 in 42.2 innings. In his last two outings, he has allowed eleven hits and eleven runs over twelve innings pitched with eleven strikeouts and just two walks. He gets by on great command, having walked just five batters on the season without a single hit by pitch or wild pitch this season.

Cubs to Watch...

Yonathan Perlaza, OF: Perlaza is on a hot streak after finishing off May going 0-5 against the TinCaps. He is hitting .317 in June with three home runs, including two in last week's series against the Kernels. His plate discipline has greatly improved this season as he is coming off a series with seven walks compared to eight strikeouts. Perlaza has played in every game this month, primarily at the DH spot and left field and alternates in the three and five holes in the Cubs batting order. He is the key to kick starting a Cubs lineup that struggled in the last series.

Tyler Durna, INF: In his return to South Bend, Tyler Durna has been a leader at the plate and in the field. Durna has been one of the best fielders for South Bend this season, with just two errors at first base in 2021. He has been a major contributor at the dish for South Bend as well, leading the team in walks and, runs scored and second only to Perlaza with a .350 on-base percentage. An everyday starter for the Cubs, Durna has only missed four games this season, all due to rest, and is expected to provide more toughness for the Cubs in an important series against Fort Wayne.

Derek Casey, RHP: Derek Casey has been the most consistent pitcher for South Bend this season, leading all Cubs starters with a 3.57 ERA and 46 strikeouts, throwing five or more in over half of his starts. He threw the longest outing by a South Bend Cubs pitcher in his last start at home, going 6.1 innings and throwing 108 pitches in a victory over the Timber Rattlers. In his last start, Casey did not allow an earned run and struck out seven batters without walking a single batter. He has the tall task of facing the top-ranked Padres prospect in Fort Wayne on Thursday, but Casey has been a starter that South Bend can count on in 2021.

Tuesday, June 22- 7:05 ET: Matteo Bocchi (1-1, 5.13 ERA) vs. Matt Waldron (2-2, 2.74 ERA)

Wednesday, June 23 - 7:05 ET: Max Bain (2-2, 5.79 ERA) vs. Gabe Mosser (1-4, 5.66 ERA)

Thursday, June 24- 7:05 ET: Derek Casey (3-4, 3.57 ERA) vs. Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 7.88 ERA)

Friday, June 25 - 7:05 ET: Ryan Jensen (2-4, 6.83 ERA) vs. Moises Lugo (0-1, 3.12 ERA)

Saturday, June 26 - 7:05 ET: TBA vs. Ethan Elliot (2-1, 2.17 ERA)

*Sunday, June 27 - 2:05 ET: *TBA vs. Matt Waldron (2-2, 2.74 ERA)

The South Bend Cubs broadcast team, consisting of Darin Pritchett (the voice of the South Bend Cubs), Josh Sperber and Max Thoma, have the call of every game on Sports Radio 96.1 FM WSBT, online at wsbtradio.com, or at MiLB.com.

