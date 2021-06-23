Postponed Series Finale Updated to Suspended

Davenport, Iowa - Upon further review by Major League Baseball, last Sunday's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on June 20 has been updated from postponed to suspended and will be continued on August 24 at 4:00 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.

The suspended game will pick up with one out in the bottom of the first inning with Quad Cities at the plate.

The game originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday will be shortened to seven innings and played following the conclusion of the nine-inning suspended game.

