Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

June 23, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, June 23, 2021 l Game # 44

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (25-18) at West Michigan Whitecaps (20-22)

LH Jacques Pucheu (2-0, 6.16) vs. LH Adam Wolf (0-0, 3.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 1, West Michigan 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 2, West Michigan 0. Noah Davis enjoyed his second straight outing in which he tossed six scoreless innings and earned a win while relievers Matt Gill and John Ghyzel combined to throw the last three innings and complete a three-hit shutout. The Dragons scored single runs in the first and ninth innings for the win. Francisco Urbaez and Quincy McAfee each had two hits. Jacob Hurtubise drew two walks and scored a run. The two teams went a combined 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is batting .375 over his last 18 games, raising his average from .207 to .323.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .409 (9 for 22) over his last seven games to raise his average from .280 to .303.

Michael Siani is batting .421 (8 for 19) with a .789 slugging percentage over his last six games with two home runs to raise his average from .178 to .217.

Miguel Hernandez is batting .320 (16 for 50) over his last 14 games, raising his average from .232 to .265.

Jonathan Willems is batting .364 over his last eight games since June 5, raising his average from .115 to .229.

James Free is batting .310 over his last nine games since May 26, raising his average from .091 to .216.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has allowed only one run in 16 innings (0.56 ERA), surrendering just four hits and 11 walks. He has struck out 28. Opponents have combined to hit just .077 (4 for 52) against Roxby on the year.

Noah Davis over his last three starts has allowed just one run in 16 innings. He leads the league in opponent's batting average at .168.

Andy Fisher over his last four appearances has tossed nine innings, allowing just one run on five hits with 13 strikeouts.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, two games ahead of Lake County in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 33 of the 43 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 15-6 in games decided by two runs or less.

The Dragons are seven games over .500 for the third time this season. They have not yet been eight games above .500.

HITTING: The Dragons hit .261 in the last series with Fort Wayne (six games). Their highest previous mark in a series this season was .254.

PITCHING: Last night's shutout was the fourth of the year for the Dragons, tying them for the league lead...The Dragons team ERA in the last series with Fort Wayne was 2.41 going into the final game and 3.12 going into the final inning of the final game. The ERA ended the series at 3.96. Their best ERA in a series this season is 2.88, at Great Lakes in the first week of the season, followed by 3.24 at South Bend in the third series of the season.

Transactions: On Tuesday, pitcher Graham Ashcraft was promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga, while pitcher John Ghyzel was transferred to Dayton from Chattanooga. Ghyzel, a full-season all-star for the Dragons in 2018, earned the save on Tuesday night in his first day back with the team.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., June 24 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (1-0, 4.76) at West Michigan RH Sandel De La Cruz (0-0, 4.50)

Fri., June 25 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-2, 4.32) at West Michigan RH Beau Brieske (3-2, 4.15)

Sat., June 26 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.71) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (2-5, 5.26)

Sun., June 27 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-4, 2.91) at West Michigan RH Brendan White (1-1, 2.12)

