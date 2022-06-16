TinCaps Game Information: June 16 at Lansing

June 16, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-36) @ Lansing Lugnuts (23-36)

Thursday, June 16 (7:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Mich. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Road Game 30 of 66 | Game 60 of 132

LHP Jackson Wolf vs. RHP Stevie Emanuels

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps let a 4-0 lead slip away in a 9-5 loss.

SPECIAL GUEST: Bryce Weiler, the co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project, will join the TinCaps' radio broadcast for the first three innings tonight. Weiler, who is blind, works to give people with disabilities the opportunity to actively participate in activities and events, such as sports, that may not have been available to them previously due to physical or facility limitations. Weiler has also worked as a disability consultant for organizations such as the Baltimore Orioles. He joined the TinCaps' broadcast on Wednesday, too. Today the Lugnuts and the Beautiful Lives Project are hosting a clinic for kids and adults with disabilities.

IN THE DUGOUT: Former MLB All-Star and World Series champion Ian Kinsler, who's now working for the Padres as a Baseball Operations & Player Development Special Assistant, is currently visiting the TinCaps. So is San Diego's Director of Pitching Development Rob Marcello.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there have been 206 alumni who've gone on to reach the major leagues, including 49 this season. The most recent addition is Michael Kelly, called up by the Phillies on Monday. Kelly was a 'Cap in 2012, '13, and again in '15... On Tuesday, 2010 TinCaps All-Star Miles Mikolas was 1 strike away from a no-hitter for the Cardinals against the Pirates... On Wednesday, 2016 'Caps reliever Phil Maton threw an "immaculate inning" for the Astros against the Rangers.

COREY ROSIER: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in runs (39), 5th in stolen bases (18), and 8th in walks (34; 15%). He's also 5th in BB/K (0.83).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in batting average (.313), 7th in stolen bases (15) and hits (56), 9th in OBP (.380), and 10th in SLG (.492) and OPS (.872)... He's swung and missed at only 8% of pitches seen - the 6th lowest rate in the league.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Since May 24, has slashed .298 / .344 / .544 (.888 OPS) with a team-high 4 HR and 12 RBIs in 15 games.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team MWL in K/9 (11.1).

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the MWL (8.6 per game). Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 4th in walks drawn (4.1 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the league in throwing out runners trying to steal (26 CS). Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads with 17, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 19, and Adam Kerner has caught 2.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 19-9 when scoring first (68% win rate) and 4-27 when they don't (13%)... Fort Wayne is 6-7 in 1-run games, and 4-8 in 2-run games.

GOOD VIBES ONLY: In their first series of the season at Lansing, the TinCaps won 5 of 6 from April 19-24. That week, the 'Caps outscored the Nuts, 51-28. Offensively, Fort Wayne slashed .295 / .374 / .560 (.934 OPS) with 11 home runs... Against Stevie Emanuels, the TinCaps scored 6 earned runs in 6 innings. Corey Rosier led the game off with a home run. Robert Hassell walked and homered twice against him.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.