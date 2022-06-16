Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday

Thursday, June 16, 2022 l Game # 59

Veterans Memorial Stadium l Cedar Rapids, Iowa

7:35 p.m. (EDT) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (37-21) at Cedar Rapids Kernels (38-21)

RH Connor Phillips (3-2, 2.83) vs. LH Brent Headrick (6-1, 1.86)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the third game of a six-game series. This series matches the two division leaders in the Midwest League.

Season Series vs. Cedar Rapids: Dayton 1, Cedar Rapids 1.

Best Ever: The Dragons record of 37-21 matches the best in franchise history through the first 58 games of a season. The previous best over the first 58 games was 37-21 in 2007. The Dragons winning percentage of .638 is tied for ninth best in Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, three and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes with eight games to play in the first half season. The final day of the first half is June 23. The Dragons "magic number" is five to eliminate Great Lakes, and four to eliminate Lake County.

Last Game: Wednesday: Cedar Rapids 7, Dragons 2. The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Cedar Rapids scored seven unanswered runs. Yunior Severino was 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBI for the Kernels. Jose Torres had three hits for Dayton. The Dragons have lost six of their last seven games.

Player Notes

Elly De La Cruz (seventh youngest player in the league with at least 100 AB) over his last 18 games is batting .360 with six home runs. De La Cruz is second in the MWL in extra base hits (29), second in slugging percentage (.591), second in hits (61), tied for third in RBI (39), fourth in home runs (12), fifth in batting average (.300), and sixth in stolen bases (17).

Allan Cerda over his last 13 games is batting .310 with four home runs.

Joe Boyle has an earned run average of 0.84 and opponent's batting average of .075 on the year, but he is four innings short of having the minimum number of innings to qualify for the league lead.

Connor Phillips is tied for the MWL lead in strikeouts with 78 and ranks fourth in ERA (2.83). Since April 28, Phillips has made seven starts, posting a 2.03 ERA (40 IP, 22 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 15 BB, 57 SO).

Garrett Wolforth in June is batting .333 in 10 games, going 12 for 36 with three home runs, 14 RBI, two doubles, and a triple.

Nick Quintana over his last 17 games is batting .316 with 15 RBI.

Make-Up Game: The Dragons will host Lake County in a make-up doubleheader on Wednesday, June 22. First game starts at 5:35 p.m. This is the result of a rain-out on May 6.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 17 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Joe Boyle (3-0, 0.84) at Cedar Rapids LH Aaron Rozek (5-2, 4.19)

Saturday, June 18 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-2, 5.21) at Cedar Rapids LH Cade Povich (4-4, 4.35)

Sunday, June 19 (3:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (4-3, 4.35) at Cedar Rapids RH Sean Mooney (2-2, 2.23)

