South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2022 season. Included in this next stretch of home games is Pride Night on Wednesday, June 22, a night dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community and promoting acceptance and inclusion for all. In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs pride scarf.

Also in this homestand is PBS Kids Day, scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, featuring beloved kids' character, Molly of Denali. Another kid-friendly theme day, Dino Day, will take place Sunday, June 26, where dinosaurs will roam the concourse, and fossils will be displayed for families to enjoy.

Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates on the 26th will receive a South Bend Cubs trucker hat!

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, June 21, vs Peoria Chiefs, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $13 in advance. Ticket packages purchased on game day are $14.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign a waiver prior to entry.

PBS Kids Day featuring kids show character Molly of Denali.

Wednesday, June 22, vs Peoria Chiefs, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Pride Night: A night dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community and promoting acceptance and inclusion for all.

First 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs pride scarf.

Thursday, June 23, vs Peoria Chiefs, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

Friday, June 24, vs Peoria Chiefs, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, June 25, vs Peoria Chiefs, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky fans will have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel that will land on one of six amazing prizes, including a PS5, Xbox One, 50" TV, or iPad. Fans ages 18 and older are eligible to register and must be present at the game to win.

Los Cabritos Maldichos (COPA) Day: The South Bend Cubs will transform into Los Cabritos Maldichos, "The Cursed Goats," as they honor and celebrate the tenacity and persistence of Latino players and the Latinx community.

Sunday, June 26, vs Peoria Chiefs, 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at noon.

Dino Day: Ed's Dinosaurs Live returns to Four Winds Field. Dinosaurs Dakota and Montana will roam the concourse, and fans can enjoy unique fossil displays on the concourse.

Sunday FUNday: Fans can meet South Bend Cubs players during a pre-game autograph session from 12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. and play catch on the field from 12:45 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.

First 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs trucker hat.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

