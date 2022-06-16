Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 21-26

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers begin a long homestand on Tuesday. There will be plenty to see and do when the Quad Cities River Bandits are in town for the first six games of that stretch of the schedule from June 21 through June 26. That includes Weiner Dog Races, the return of Star Wars Night, a bobblehead of a Cy Young Award winner, and much, much more!

TUESDAY, JUNE 21 at 6:40pm; Pride Night; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100: Timber Rattlers baseball is for everyone! Celebrate Pride Night at the ballpark. Bang for Your Buck Night with NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100 also happening on this night. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 at 6:40pm; Pregame Wiener Dog Race with Tito's Handmade Vodka, Fox Communities Credit Union, Blue Pearl, Fox Valley Humane Association, and Outagamie County Sherriff K9 Unit; Dime Dog Night; Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Fleet Farm: We aren't kidding when we say that the ballpark is going to the dogs for this Bark in the Bark game of the season! The fastest dachshunds in Northeastern Wisconsin will race to see who is the fastest in a pregame race in the outfield. Does your Wiener dog have what it takes? There is still room to register at this link. The left field berm will be set aside for all breeds of dogs to enjoy the game with their families. Admission for dogs is free as long owners sign a waiver that their good doggos are current on their vaccinations (Rabies, DHLP, Parvo, and Bordetella). Cher-Make Hot Dogs will be available for ten cents all night long as part of Dime Dog Night.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23 at 6:40pm; Wizardry Night with T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Neuroscience Group; Strikeout Stroke Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a t-shirt that celebrates the world of Wizardry and Magic courtesy of Neuroscience Group. Plus, some of your favorite characters from the books and movies will be in attendance to meet with fans. This is a Craft Brews & Brats game from Fox River Brewing Company and The Score, too. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce craft beer for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $2.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24 at 6:40pm; Tyler Black Poster Giveaway presented by Chick-fil-A; Fireworks Night; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Tyler Black will be on a Chick-fil-A poster and the first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive one to add to their collection. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of a Supper Club Friday from Arty's and 101.1 WIXX. Fireworks are set to start at the conclusion of this game. After the fireworks, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25 at 6:40pm; Star Wars Night with Boba Fett Jersey Auction; Family Night presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Postgame Fireworks; Post-Fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Star Wars Night is back and the characters you love from the movies you remember will be in attendance to meet you. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear jerseys inspired by Boba Fett's armor and those jerseys are up for bid in online auctions at this link. Auction number one with half of the jersey ends at 6:30pm on Sunday, June 26. The auction with the other half of the jerseys ends at 7:00pm on Sunday, June 26. Proceeds from this jersey auction will go to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin from Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)(3) of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The auction is live right now and taking bids. This is a Family Night courtesy of Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX. Tundraland presents another postgame fireworks show with Kids Run the Bases is available for children twelve and under courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26 at 1:10pm; Corbin Burnes Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Unison Credit Union; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Postgame Autographs sponsored by Tundraland: Corbin Burnes, a Timber Rattler in 2016, won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2022, Burnes receives recognition of that award by appearing on a Timber Rattlers bobblehead. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive the bobblehead courtesy of Unison Credit Union. It is a Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan with current Timber Rattlers players and coaches wearing their Brewers-themed jerseys. You can bring along someone to play catch on the field with before the game from noon to 12:30 courtesy of Chick-fil-A. If you stay after the game, Timber Rattlers players are available for autographs courtesy of Tundraland.

The homestand continues with six games against the Cedar Rapids Kernels from June 27 through July 3 and full details will be available for that part of the twelve-game homestand later.

Full-season, half-season, flex packages, and individual games for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and at 10:00am on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is home.

