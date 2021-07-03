TinCaps Game Information: July 3 vs. Great Lakes
July 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-28) vs. Great Lakes Loons (28-24)
Saturday, July 3 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Games 5 of 6 in Series | Home Game 28 of 60 | Game 52 of 120
RHP Matt Waldron (3.93 ERA) vs. RHP Clayton Beeter (4.70 ERA)
TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)
LAST NIGHT: In a back-and-forth game, the TinCaps lost to the Loons, 10-9. Fort Wayne tallied 13 hits, including a Seamus Curran 2-run homer. After trailing 2-0 and 6-2, the 'Caps took a 9-6 lead with 2 in the fifth and 5 in the sixth, only to see Great Lakes go up for good with a 4-run seventh. Jonny Homza and Justin Lopez each had 3 hits.
SPLITS: Curran's homer last night was Fort Wayne's first of the season against a left-handed pitcher. Against righties, the TinCaps are slashing: .227 / .335 / .361 (.696 OPS) with 28 homers. The numbers against lefties: .240 / 356 / .326 (.681 OPS) with 1 homer.
PULL UP A CHAIR: Following last night's 3:33 game, the average time for a 9-inning game this year at Parkview Field has been 3:18. This is the longest average time for a 9-inning game in the High-A Central. (The TinCaps have also played a few extra-inning games that've averaged 3:37.) In 2019, the average 9-inning game in Fort Wayne was 2:59. In 2012, it was 2:39.
HOW ABOUT HOMZA: In the HAC, catcher Jonny Homza ranks 6th in runs (37), 7th in doubles (12), and 7th in OBP (.394)... 26% of the balls he's put in play have been line drives - the 2nd highest rate in the league behind only James Outman of Great Lakes (28%).
MELLY ON FIRE: Infielder Kelvin Melean has reached base in 13 consecutive games. During the stretch that began June 19, he's hit .365 with a .450 OBP (3rd highest in the HAC), 1.008 OPS, 2 HR and 12 RBIs. In this range, Melean has 7 walks and only 6 strikeouts. In his first 27 games of the season, he drew 4 walks with 23 Ks.
RANKING RUIZ: In the HAC, outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 5th in homers (10) and 6th in RBIs (38).
DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 19. That ranks 5th in all of MiLB. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 100 (nearly 2 per game).
BIG FLY: First baseman Seamus Curran hit his first homer as a TinCap on Friday. In 2019 with Low-A Delmarva (Orioles organization), he hit 17 homers, ranking 6th in the South Atlantic League. Last night Curran also drew his 19th walk in 20 games. His 22% BB% would rank 2nd in the HAC if he had enough plate appearances to officially qualify.
LOPEZ LOCKED IN: After a tough May, infielder Justin Lopez improved in June. Lopez slashed .175 /.250 /.325 (.575 OPS) in May. But in June, those numbers rose to .273 / .349 / .403 (.752 OPS). So far in July he's 4-for-9 with 2 doubles and a homer.
RUN, REY: With 15 stolen bases, Reinaldo Ilarraza is top 10 in the HAC.
HEY NOW, YOU'RE A STARTER: 2017 TinCap and current MLB superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. earned the first All-Star starting nod of his career last night. With Fort Wayne, Tatis hit .281 with 21 HR in 117 games.
RIVALRY: This matchup features the High-A affiliates of the Padres and Dodgers, who are vying for supremacy in the National League West. Entering tonight, the Giants (51-30) lead the division, with the Dodgers (51-31) 0.5 back, and the Padres (49-35) 3.5 behind San Francisco. Last week, San Diego swept LA in a 3-game series. For the season, the Pads are 7-3 against their rival.
