Beloit Snappers to Hold Three Jobs Fairs

BELOIT, Wisconsin - The Beloit Snappers need your help! As the Snappers move into ABC Supply Stadium later this summer, they are looking to add to their staff by hosting not one, not two, but THREE job fairs July 6-8 at three different locations in the Stateline region. As the regions only professional baseball team, if you have ever dreamed of working in baseball, we have a job for you!

We want you to be part of the most fun atmosphere in MILB! The first job fair on July 6, will be located at the Bodacious Shops in Janesville, WI. The second fair on July 7, will take at the Beloit Transfer Station (Downtown Bust Stop) at 225 Shirland Avenue. Finally, the July 8 job fair will be located at the CherryVale Mall in Rockford, IL. The job fair on July 7 will run from 6-8pm, while the job fairs on July 6 & 8 will run from 4-7pm.

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application form prior to the job fair, bring their resume, dress in business professional attire, and come prepared to interview on-site. We'll be grilling up burgers and hot dogs during the first two job fairs, so bring your appetite, too.

Available game day staff positions include concessions supervisors, line cooks, cashiers, and food runners, security, ushers, cleaning attendants, grounds crew, ticketing, and retail. Candidates will be expected to work all Snappers home games at ABC Supply Stadium during the 2021 season, including nights, weekends, and holiday dates, and should view the team's schedule in advance at SnappersBaseball.com to ensure their availability.

Questions in advance of the job fair may be directed to MValentyn@SnappersBaseball.com or by calling (608) 362-2272.

Gameday Application: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/wkopoqm5fgj1vymfr3gf.pdf

Geronimo Application: Inquiries - Brent Bartels - Bbartels@SnappersBaseball.com - 608.362.2272 ext 18

