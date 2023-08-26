TinCaps Game Information: August 26 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-23, 60-57) @ Great Lakes Loons (24-27, 69-47)

Saturday, Aug. 26 | 5:05 p.m. | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Games 52-53 of 66, 118-19 of 132

Game 1: LHP Austin Krob (No. 28 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Maddux Bruns (No. 18 Dodgers prospect)

Game 2: LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Jerming Rosario

DOUBLEHEADER: Due to Thursday's rainout, the TinCaps and Loons are playing 2 today (and starting 2 hours earlier than the original schedule). Both games are scheduled for 7 innings (rather than 9) with about 30 minutes in between... The 'Caps are 1-1-4 in in doubleheaders this year (0-1-3 on the road).

POSTSEASON RACE: With 15 games left in the regular season, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by 2 games for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Great Lakes won the 1st half. The regular season wraps Sunday, Sept. 10.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,245 fans per game so far this year across 58 openings, including 14 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 22 Double-A teams and 8 in Triple-A.

HOT CAPS: Fort Wayne has won 5 of its last 8 games... after an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 50-35 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +33 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 62-55 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 119. They're on pace to hit 135 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017 (when the schedule was 140 games)... TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HR (71) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.58). Their relievers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.79) in the MWL.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Kai Murphy is 23 today.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: 14-game on-base streak ended last Saturday... Last 26 G since July 25: .271 / .366 / .430 (.796 OPS) with 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, and 13 RBIs... walk-off HR last Wednesday.

SAMMY ZAVALA: With Single-A Lake Elsinore, hit 14 homers, 22 doubles, and had 20 stolen bases. Since 2006, only 14 minor leaguers, as a teenager, have hit 15+ HR with 20+ 2B and 20+ SB. The list includes former TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017, along with the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017), Bryce Harper (2011), Christian Yelich (2011), and Andrew McCutcheon (2006). Only one of those prospects (Adael Amador, last year with Single-A Fresno - Rockies) also drew 80+ walks, as Zavala has... He ranks 7th in all of MiLB in walks (90)... Juan Soto leads MLB in walks (106).

CARLOS LUIS: 6-game hitting streak snapped Friday.

ANTHONY VILAR: Has thrown out a runner attempting to steal in 4 consecutive games.

ROSTER NOTES: The TinCaps have now had 26 different position players this season and 36 pitchers, for a total of 62 on the roster. (The franchise record for most players used in a season is 63, set in 2016 and equaled last year.) Catcher Colton Bender and infielder Carlos Luis are the only position players who've remained on the active roster all year. The only remaining Opening Day starters are infielder Nerwilian Cedeño (2B) and Luis (DH). Relievers Ethan Routzahn, and Adam Smith are the only pitchers who've remained active all season.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: After throwing 6 scoreless innings in Sunday's win vs. Dayton, Victor Lizarraga earned the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week Award.

FARM SYSTEM RANKINGS: The latest Baseball America farm system rankings have the Padres at No. 7. MLB.com ranks them 9th and ESPN has San Diego at No. 10.

ELSEWHERE IN BASEBALL: Earlier this week the Mets announced that next season they're retiring the numbers of Doc Gooden (No. 16) and Darryl Strawberry (No. 18), who led them to the 1986 World Series title. Coincidentally, here at Dow Diamond, former Mets manager, Terry Collins, who grew up in Midland, is recognized with "Collins' Corner" in left field, accompanied by No. 10... The Loons have also retired the number 2 (for Tommy Lasorda), 42 (for Jackie Robinson), and 47 (for the "47 Building," which was once Dow Chemical's headquarters, previously located where the ballpark is now).

