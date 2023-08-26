Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:10 PM Start)

Saturday, August 26, 2023lGame # 53 (119)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (23-29, 54-63) at Dayton Dragons (27-25, 60-58)

RH Gunnar Hoglund (1-5, 7.48 at Stockton) vs. RH Chase Petty (0-1, 2.09)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Lansing 3, Dayton 2. Colby Halter tripled and scored to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning and the Lugnuts escaped in the bottom of the ninth with their second straight 3-2 win to even the series. Ruben Ibarra and Sal Stewart each had two hits for Dayton, while Edwin Arroyo had a triple, RBI, and run scored. The Dragons had just six hits.

Current Series (August 22-27 vs. Lansing): Dayton is 2-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .217 batting average; 4.0 runs/game; 3 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 3.50 ERA; 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, three and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 14 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

In 2022, the Dragons had six players reach double-figures in home runs for the first time in franchise history (Elly De La Cruz, Austin Hendrick, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Rece Hinds). In 2023, five Dragons players have reached double-figures (Mat Nelson, Ruben Ibarra, Jack Rogers, Edwin Arroyo, Austin Hendrick; Justice Thompson has eight).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 23 games is batting .337, collecting seven home runs, two triples, six doubles, 24 RBI, while slugging .698 with an OPS of 1.116.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 35 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .301 with 21 RBI, 19 extra base hits, and 15 stolen bases with an OPS of .921. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 69 games and is batting .292 with seven home runs, 23 stolen bases, and an .873 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .253.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 10 games is batting .368 with two home runs, three doubles, and 10 runs batted in.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .301 with six home runs and a .943 OPS.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Myles Gayman over his last four games: 12.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 19, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Stewart is the second youngest position player to play in the MWL this season. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked as the Reds #17 prospect by MLB.com while Austin Hendrick is ranked #29.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 27 (1:10 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (1-5, 5.38) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-6, 5.16) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

