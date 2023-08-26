Rattlers Roll to 14-4 Win Over River Bandits

August 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers rebounded from an early setback to score fourteen runs on fourteen hits to defeat the Quad Cities River Bandits 14-4 on Saturday night in front of the largest crowd to see a game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season. Mike Boeve drove in four runs and Robert Moore had four hits for the Rattlers.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Bradley Blalock got the first two outs of the game but left holding his left side after striking out Justin Johnson for the second out of the first inning. Miguel Guerrero was called into the game from the Wisconsin bullpen to relieve Blalock and got the final out of the first.

The Timber Rattlers offense scored a run in the bottom of the second on a two-out, RBI single by Jheremy Vargas. The hitters found another gear in the third inning with five runs to take a 6-0 lead with 5,750 fans cheering them.

Boeve drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the first run. Hendry Mendez grounded out to third to get the second run home. Then, Joe Gray Jr ripped a single to left to score two runs. Matt Wood drove in the final run of the inning with a bloop single to center.

Quad Cities (52-67 overall, 20-33 second half) got to Guerrero in the top of the fourth inning as he walked the lead-off hitter on four pitches. Carter Jensen followed with an RBI triple. Then, Guerrero threw a wild pitch to let Jensen score. Later in the inning, Shervyen Newton hit a solo homer to center to cut Wisconsin's lead to three runs.

The Rattlers (51-66, 25-28) responded with three runs in their half of the fourth on a two-run single by Boeve and an RBI single by Gray.

Guerrero walked two batters in the top of the fifth and left the game with two runners on with two outs. Sam Gardner entered from the Wisconsin bullpen and gave up an RBI single to Jensen. That was the last out the River Bandits would score.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Rattlers would take advantage of four errors to score three more runs. Eric Brown Jr knocked in the first run with a single. Luis Lara had a sacrifice fly for the second run. Brown scored the third run of the frame when he raced home from third on an errant pickoff throw to first and the Rattlers were up 12-4.

Wisconsin scored two more runs without the benefit of a hit in the seventh inning on four walks. Boeve drove in his final run of the night with a sacrifice fly. Lara scored on a passed ball for a 14-4 lead.

The bullpen covered the final 8-1/3 innings for Wisconsin. Guerrero picked up the win with four innings in emergency relief. Gardner worked 3-1/3 scoreless frames with three strikeouts. Karlos Morales worked around a walk and an error with two strikeouts to close out the game.

Moore was 4-for-5 with four singles for his first professional four-hit game. Gray added three RBI. Each Rattler in the batting order had at least one hit as the team collected fourteen hits in the game.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Edwin Jimenez (4-5, 5.45) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Quad Cities has named Luinder Avila (4-5, 4.23) as their starter. Game time is 1:10pm CDT.

JJ and Cody will be at this game to meet their fans for CoComelon Day.

Sunday is also Down Syndrome Acceptance Day presented by Real Sports Cards and if you are one of the first 1,000 fans to the stadium, you will receive a special 2023 Timber Rattlers card set.

If you are one of the first 250 fans to go down the Capital Credit Union Slide on this day, you will receive a free baseball that commemorates the slide.

This game is the final Bark in the Park Game of 2023, and it is presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka. It's your last chance to bring dogs with up-to-date vaccinations to enjoy the game. Pups will be admitted free to the ballpark and may sit on the left field berm or in section 115 with a paid admission by their pet parents. Humans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel.

The Wisconsin players and coaches put on their Brewers Sunday jerseys and hats for the game as part of a Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan. Players will be available for an autograph session with the fans after the game.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:50pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available on Bally Live. Sunday's game is also available on CW-14 beginning at 1:00pm.

R H E

QC 000 310 000 - 4 6 4

WIS 015 330 20x - 14 14 2

Click here for the boxscore

WP: Miguel Guerrero (2-1)

LP: Steven Zobac (1-3)

TIME: 3:15

ATTN: 5,750

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.