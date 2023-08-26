Kernels' Offense Explodes for 14 Runs on 15 Hits, Roll Cubs 14-5

South Bend, IN - Cedar Rapids scored four times in the first inning Saturday night and never looked back, notching 14 runs on 15 hits to pick up the victory in game five of the series over South Bend 14-5.

After dropping game four of the series with the Cubs 18-2 on Friday, the Cedar Rapids offense came out on attack in the top of the first inning on Saturday. Noah Miller walked to lead off the game, then, and after a strikeout, Kala'i Rosario added a single to put runners on the corners with one out. The next batter, Ben Ross, began his big night by opening the scoring with an RBI single to put the Kernels ahead 1-0. The next batter, Jorel Ortega, also singled, and on an error, Rosario scored to make it 2-0. After Andrew Cossetti walked to load the bases, a Misael Urbina RBI single made it 3-0, then a wild pitch scored the fourth run of the inning, giving Cedar Rapids an early 4-0 edge.

In the bottom of the first inning, South Bend began to fight back right away. A double and a walk opened the inning; then Matt Shaw continued his monster series with a two-run triple to cut the Cedar Rapids lead in half. After a groundout, Shaw came home to score on a Moises Ballesteros sac fly to make it a 4-3 game after the first inning.

In the second, the Kernels picked up right where they left off. A Miller single and a Rodriguez walk put two on for Rosario, who got the Kernels a run back with his second single in as many innings, this one for an RBI to make it a 5-3 game. Behind him, Ross picked up his second RBI in as many innings, this time with a double to make it a 6-3 game, then a pair of wild pitches pushed home two more runs to make it 8-3. With still one in scoring position, now with two outs, Jeferson Morales added an RBI single for the Kernles' fifth run of the inning as Cedar Rapids jumped ahead 9-3.

In the fourth inning, Cedar Rapids continued to pour it on. A Rosario single and a Ross walk put two on for Andrew Cossetti, who crushed a three-run home run well over the wall in left field to put the Kernels up by nine at 12-3.

That was the score in the top of the fifth inning when another long ball put the Kernels again on the board. To lead off the inning, Ross picked up his third hit and third RBI of the night on his 18th home run of the season, opening the lead to ten at 13-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, Morales added his second RBI of the evening with a double to right-center to end the Cedar Rapids offensive outburst at 14 runs in the win.

On the mound, Zebby Matthews was again stellar. After allowing the game's first three batters to score, the right-hander went six scoreless innings the rest of the way, picking up his fourth Kernels win in his fourth Kernels quality start. Behind him, John Stankiewicz continued his outstanding stretch out of the bullpen. The right-hander went a pair of scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with three strikeouts.

South Bend added two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it was far too little too late in the Cedar Rapids 14-5 victory.

The win for Cedar Rapids (74-45) is the third in the series over South Bend (51-66) as the Kernels score double-digit runs for the second time in the set. Cedar Rapids has a chance to win the series tomorrow at 1:05 with Kyle Jones on the mound opposite Michael Arias.

