High Scoring Series Continues as Kernels Top Cubs 14-5

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels last night 18-2. Saturday night featured the Kernels flipping it around and putting their bats together for a 14-5 final over the Cubs. The two teams combined for seven runs in the 1st inning alone, but Cedar Rapids kept the offense steaming to take Game 5 of the series.

Cedar Rapids put four runs on the board in the top of the 1st, thanks to a lead-off walk, plus four singles. Luis Devers struck out two in the inning, and Yovanny Cabrera finished off the final out with a strikeout looking of Keoni Cavaco.

South Bend would not be down for long though, they hammered right back after a double by Ezequiel Pagan, and a walk from James Triantos. A two-run triple from Matt Shaw pushed home two runs right away, and then Moises Ballesteros drove home Shaw to make it 4-3.

As we went back and forth, Cedar Rapids kept on pushing. They used four base hits and two walks to their advantage in the 2nd to add five more runs. Then in the 3rd, Andrew Cossetti crushed a three run home to make the lead 12-3 over South Bend.

The Kernels mashed one more homer, thanks to Ben Ross in the 5th. Out of the South Bend bullpen, Frankie Scalzo Jr. fired 2.2 scoreless innings, and struck out 6 batters. Between the 5th and 9th innings, South Bend struck out 12 Kernels.

The bottom of the 9th saw the Cubs put together one last rally. Josh Rivera doubled into the right-center field gap, and Pagan singled him home. Pagan stretched his hitting streak to nine straight games.

Shaw had one more RBI up his sleeve on Saturday, when he drove Pagan in to make it 14-5. Shaw had a three hit game, and another multi-RBI contest. He is batting .393 in the Midwest League.

South Bend now trails the series against Cedar Rapids 3-2, and they'll look for the series split on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM. Right-hander Michael Arias is the scheduled starter for the Cubs in the finale.

