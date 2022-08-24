TinCaps Game Information: August 24 at Great Lakes

August 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-30, 45-69) @ Great Lakes Loons (30-19, 70-45)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 56 of 66 | Game 116 of 131

RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 27 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Carlos Duran (No. 19 Dodgers Prospect)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

MAKE-A-WISH: Last Friday, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the TinCaps hosted Marshall, a 6-year-old from Fort Wayne who's been fighting Leukemia, a blood cancer. Wearing a customized team jersey, Marshall joined the team for batting practice, played catch with pitcher Efraín Contreras, brought out the team's lineup card to the umpires with manager Brian Esposito, joined the team's TV broadcast, and enjoyed that night's fireworks show with his parents and brother.

SCHEDULE RELEASE: MLB released its 2023 regular season schedule on Wednesday. Opening day in the big leagues is Thursday, March 30, with Game 162 set for Sunday, Oct. 1. For the first time in MLB history, all 30 clubs will face each other at least once... MLB will release the 2023 Minor League Baseball schedule at a later date.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 58 total. (Franchise record: 63 in 2016.)

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the Midwest League in games played (109), 5th in walks (64), and 9th in stolen bases (25).

LUCAS DUNN: Made his TinCaps debut here on May 31 after a promotion from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Dunn hit 2 homers in his first 5 games here. He's hit 2 in 60 games since, with his last coming July 23 at Dayton.

CARLOS LUIS: Had reached base safely in each of his first 13 games as a TinCap until Tuesday.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug.14 (over 7 games), leads the team in slugging (.654) and RBIs (5) with 2 homers, 1 triple, and 3 doubles.

JUSTIN FARMER: Ranks 2nd in Minor League Baseball in walks (95), trailing only the Loons' Austin Gauthier (97). In the big leagues, the Padres' Juan Soto has 39 more walks than anyone else (108).

LITTLE LEAGUE DREAMS: Manager Brian Esposito played in the 1991 Little League World Series, representing Staten Island, New York. He was little league teammates with Jason Marquis, who went on to become an MLB All-Star pitcher. They reached the U.S. title game.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 34-19 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-49 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-15 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 208 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 54 this season... The alumni list features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.