Cubs Eke out Another Tight Victory

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - On a night in which Brennen Davis began a rehab stint with South Bend and the Cubs trotted out maybe the most potent lineup of the season, it was the pitching staff that stole the show.

The Cubs took down the Whitecaps 2-1 in 10 innings making it six wins in a row and five wins in a row by one run. There's something to be said about a team that finds a way to grind out wins in tight games, even when it looks ugly. Tonight was ugly, but a win is a win.

Luke Little made his first road start since his promotion from low-A Myrtle Beach less than two weeks ago. The tall lefty debuted a new changeup and worked three innings, tallying three strikeouts and allowing one run. After striking out Trei Cruz to start the third, Little plunked the nine-hole hitter Eduardo Valencia. The next two batters singled, with Valencia scoring on a single up the middle from 2022 first round pick Jace Jung.

West Michigan would not score again.

South Bend's offense had many chances early as the leadoff man reached in each of the first three innings. But trailing 1-0 it was the 19-year-old Kevin Made that sparked a rally in the fourth. He ripped a double down the left field line with one away. Casey Opitz drew a walk and his on-base streak now stands at 17-straight games. With two outs and both men still at first and second, Pete Crow-Armstrong delivered the game tying hit into center.

From there the bullpens took over.

In the 9th inning South Bend squandered a golden opportunity to take their first lead. Owen Caissie was hit by a pitch on the right wrist to start the inning but stayed in the game. On a Pablo Aliendo single to right, Esney Chacon came up firing to third, Caissie easily beat the throw and Aliendo took second behind him. With bases loaded and no outs the next three batters for South Bend all struck out looking as anger was building toward the strike zone of Ken Jackson.

Joe Nahas worked the first three scoreless innings for the Cubs pen and Riley Martin sent the game to extras going the next three frames scoreless. Combined the two allowed a mere three hits.

In the tenth it was that man PCA coming through in the clutch again. The Cubs number one prospect banged a single into right on the first pitch of the tenth to score Fabian Pertuz from second. PCA later tried to advance two bases on a wild pitch but was thrown out at third by Whitecaps catcher Josh Crouch. It was the third out he made on the bases Tuesday night.

Up 2-1 in the bottom of the tenth Lance Rymel gave the ball to Sheldon Reed. In August, Reed has been virtually unstoppable and he didn't waiver one bit in another instance he which he came in with the game hanging in the balance. Dealing with the top of the order and the tying run at second with no outs, Reed retired the side in order. Ballgame.

In his last six outings, Reed has allowed just one base hit, working six scoreless innings without a walk and striking out 12 batters along the way. Two of those outings came with South Bend clinging to a one run lead in the tenth and one came with a tie game in the ninth.

Brennen Davis finished the game 1-for-5 with a single and three strikeouts.

The beat goes on for the Cubs, who are set to face Tigers number one prospect Jackson Jobe tomorrow. It will be the Midwest League debut for the righty, who will square off against Porter Hodge.

